ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Dartmouth celebrates diversity of high school mascot

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVARs_0i87X7vb00

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth High School unveiled a new plaque Friday honoring its mascot, which the town overwhelmingly agreed to keep earlier this year.

The Dartmouth Indian first came under scrutiny back in February , when the Selectman John Haran said he was approached by a member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head Aquinnah who was concerned about the logo.

Haran pushed for the town to hold a referendum regarding the logo, adding that the logo’s fate should be up to the people rather than the town’s elected officials.

The town overwhelmingly opted to keep the high school’s logo , and the school committee followed suit .

The logo was first created by Clyde Andrews of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head Aquinnah in 1973.

“This image of pride, honor, respect, and dignity has stuck with this school and its programs for many years and I’m glad it’s staying as it is,” Andrews said.

Discussions of abandoning the logo started around a time when potentially offensive team logos sparked a national conversation regarding what’s appropriate.

The town also established an Indigenous People History and Culture Committee, which will review the culture, history and diversity of indigenous peoples.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire honors educators before full lighting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting.  The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education.  “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
DEDHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Dartmouth, MA
Sports
Dartmouth, MA
Education
City
Dartmouth, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
Daily Free Press

Seven-Year Liberal Arts and Medical Education Program stops accepting applicants

Boston University Seven-Year Liberal Arts/Medical Education program has stopped admitting students for the 2022-2023 application cycle. The program was designed for students to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree in the College of Arts and Sciences in three years and a Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine in the following four years.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#Linus K12#Linus High School#Logos#Diversity#Highschool#Dartmouth High School#The School Committee#Nexstar Media Inc
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Callie Caito, La Salle

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Callie Caito.A two-time reigning 1st Team All-State pick in Field Hockey, Caito continues to score goals for LaSalle as they look to make the D-I postseason for a third straight season.   “It’s not a coincidence that our program has started to take off since […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Camilo Díaz

You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"

Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.
ATTLEBORO, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Harvard takes big lead, holds off Brown late to win 35-28

PROVIDENCE (AP) — Charlie Dean threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and Harvard survived a late comeback to hold off Brown, 35-28 Saturday for its second win to start the season. The Crimson (2-0) led by four touchdowns twice early in the third quarter, but Brown staged a fourth-quarter comeback […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)

Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
WPRI 12 News

7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan held their 7th Annual Malloy Strong 5K in Warwick on Saturday morning. The event, named after veteran Providence Police Officer Eddie Malloy, benefits people battling cancer. Malloy passed away in October of 2019, after being diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in 2014. “Ed Malloy was a patient in the […]
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Fundraiser at T.F. Green benefits National MS Society

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Over 300 people participated in the 2022 MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Jet Pull at T.F Green International Airport Saturday.  Over 20 teams competed in the fundraiser, with the goal of pulling an aircraft, which weighs about 72 tons, down the runway.  “Pulling that plane is not as easy as it may look. It gets […]
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy