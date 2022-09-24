ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2021 domestic assault incident at MacArthur Center

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d28As_0i87X3Oh00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday after ramming his SUV into the mother of his children in 2021 at the MacArthur Center.

Avion Northan (33)

Court documents say 33-year-old Avion Northan was attending a hearing at Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on August 17, 2021 in which he lost custody of the two kids he shared with the woman he attacked.

Previous Coverage: Man facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder following 2021 domestic assault incident at MacArthur Center

Northan then proceeded to his SUV, located in the MacArthur garage, drove, and parked his car behind the woman’s vehicle, and proceeded to strike her with his vehicle as she was standing by her driver’s side door.

Police say the woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman has since undergone numerous surgeries and has recently regained her ability to walk.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Northan to serve 20 active years in prison. Overall his sentence includes 40 years in prison with 20 years suspended for aggravated malicious wounding, 12 months with all months suspended for assault and battery against a family member, and 10 years with all years suspended for attempted murder. Mr. Northan’s suspended sentences are conditioned upon five years of supervised probation and 10 years of uniform good behavior upon his release from prison.

