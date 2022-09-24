Read full article on original website
Valley Roadrunner
Animal rescuer Krista Brown is evicted from her home
Posts and comments have been circulating social media about our friend of the community, Krista Brown. Many of our readers have contacted us to reach out to Krista to settle any rumors. Time is running out for Krista Brown, who has rescued countless wild animals over the years in Valley...
spectrumnews1.com
A closer look at issues in the Coachella Valley
The city of Indio, the largest and fastest growing city in the Coachella Valley, lies 130 miles east of Los Angeles. Annually, the City of Festivals gets 1.4 million visitors for events such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. On this week’s “In...
KTLA.com
Apple orchard in Oak Glen earns the number 1 spot on Yelp list
California is known for its sunny weather, beaches and now … apples?. Apple picking has been considered a fall season tradition for as long as leaves changed colors. One California city was ranked No. 1 for having the best apple orchard in the U.S., according to Yelp. Stone Soup...
iebusinessdaily.com
Palm Spring says proposed campus is too small
College of the Desert wants to build a campus in Palm Springs, something the city has wanted for a long time. But what’s being proposed now isn’t satisfactory, according to city officials. Palm Springs officials have responded to the College of The Desert’s latest proposal for a long-planned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs
Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians
Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
zachnews.net
Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside
A man and a woman accused of a residential burglary are behind bars after Palm Springs police searched the roof of a grocery store as well a nearby steep hillside. The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said a homeowner called 911 reporting a theft at their vacant rental property on the The post Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California. While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect […]
northcountydailystar.com
Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree
Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
Watch live: Announcement of family shows & concerts headed to Acrisure Arena
A new round of family entertainment events and concerts at the Acrisure Arena is being announced Monday morning. You can watch the announcement when it starts in the player below. It's set to begin at 10 a.m. This is the second round of announcements of live, in-person events at Acrisure Arena. The shows announced last The post Watch live: Announcement of family shows & concerts headed to Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Read all about it: Downtown Palm Springs bookstore owners hope to start new chapter for city in November
What would happen if you took two highly respected writers and media entrepreneurs accustomed to competing in the rat race of Silicon Valley, offered them a serene life in Palm Springs, and told them they could now create their dream? You would get something many here have been yearning years for – a bookstore.
Man found dead in bullet-riddled truck in Indio
A wounded driver was found dead after his bullet-riddled pickup truck crashed into a wall in Indio, police said Friday. The driver, who had gunshot wounds, was found dead inside the truck at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday after it crashed into a wall outside of a home in the desert community 130 miles southeast of […]
recordgazette.net
Oktoberfest celebrated at Noble Creek Park
From Sept. 16 through Sept. 18, the 32nd annual King Ludwig Oktoberfest was held at Noble Creek Park in Beaumont. The three-day event was filled with royal competitions, Bavarian music and great family fun. During the opening ceremony, King Ludwig stood in front of the Bavarian Brass Band, as traditional...
Fire destroys 4 homes under construction in Moreno Valley
A fire that broke out at a construction site in Moreno Valley early Monday destroyed four homes.The flames were reported at Gentian Avenue and La Barca Way at about 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found four homes under construction on fire.Firefighters were able to to save four homes, but couldn't stop the fire from destroying other structures."We held the fire spread to four homes. All four of the homes are deemed a complete loss at this point in time until we evaluate further," said Dave Rodriguez of Riverside County Fire.No injures were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
macaronikid.com
Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival! 👻🎃💀
Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival!. Prepare for an evening of tricks, treats, and fangtastic festivities taking place at two locations in Old Town Temecula!. FRI, OCT 28, 2022. 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Town Square Park (41000 Main Street) & Sam Hicks Monument Park (41970...
Weather warnings issued for Julian, other parts of East County
The National Weather Service San Diego on Sunday issued a special weather statement for Julian that advised residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure due to expected pea-sized hail along with wind gusts to reach 40 mph.
50-acre brush fire erupts in Running Springs area in San Bernardino County
A brush fire erupted Friday afternoon in the Running Springs area in San Bernardino County and spread to about 50 acres before forward progress of the blaze was stopped, authorities said.
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market update
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside County.
z1077fm.com
Barricades Go Up at Covington Park
A number of bright orange barricades have been placed at the overflow parking at Covington Park in Morongo Valley, if you’re wondering what’s keeping you from parking under the shade of the Tamerisk trees there. Keeping to their promise from last week’s board meeting, Morongo Valley Community Service...
