Valley Roadrunner

Animal rescuer Krista Brown is evicted from her home

Posts and comments have been circulating social media about our friend of the community, Krista Brown. Many of our readers have contacted us to reach out to Krista to settle any rumors. Time is running out for Krista Brown, who has rescued countless wild animals over the years in Valley...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A closer look at issues in the Coachella Valley

The city of Indio, the largest and fastest growing city in the Coachella Valley, lies 130 miles east of Los Angeles. Annually, the City of Festivals gets 1.4 million visitors for events such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. On this week’s “In...
INDIO, CA
KTLA.com

Apple orchard in Oak Glen earns the number 1 spot on Yelp list

California is known for its sunny weather, beaches and now … apples?. Apple picking has been considered a fall season tradition for as long as leaves changed colors. One California city was ranked No. 1 for having the best apple orchard in the U.S., according to Yelp. Stone Soup...
OAK GLEN, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Palm Spring says proposed campus is too small

College of the Desert wants to build a campus in Palm Springs, something the city has wanted for a long time. But what’s being proposed now isn’t satisfactory, according to city officials. Palm Springs officials have responded to the College of The Desert’s latest proposal for a long-planned...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs

Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians

Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
zachnews.net

Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside

A man and a woman accused of a residential burglary are behind bars after Palm Springs police searched the roof of a grocery store as well a nearby steep hillside. The incident began at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said a homeowner called 911 reporting a theft at their vacant rental property on the The post Palm Springs police arrest burglary suspect who ended up on Vons roof and hiding in a cave near a steep hillside appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree

Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
ESCONDIDO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch live: Announcement of family shows & concerts headed to Acrisure Arena

A new round of family entertainment events and concerts at the Acrisure Arena is being announced Monday morning. You can watch the announcement when it starts in the player below. It's set to begin at 10 a.m. This is the second round of announcements of live, in-person events at Acrisure Arena. The shows announced last The post Watch live: Announcement of family shows & concerts headed to Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KTLA

Man found dead in bullet-riddled truck in Indio

A wounded driver was found dead after his bullet-riddled pickup truck crashed into a wall in Indio, police said Friday. The driver, who had gunshot wounds, was found dead inside the truck at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday after it crashed into a wall outside of a home in the desert community 130 miles southeast of […]
INDIO, CA
recordgazette.net

Oktoberfest celebrated at Noble Creek Park

From Sept. 16 through Sept. 18, the 32nd annual King Ludwig Oktoberfest was held at Noble Creek Park in Beaumont. The three-day event was filled with royal competitions, Bavarian music and great family fun. During the opening ceremony, King Ludwig stood in front of the Bavarian Brass Band, as traditional...
BEAUMONT, CA
CBS LA

Fire destroys 4 homes under construction in Moreno Valley

A fire that broke out at a construction site in Moreno Valley early Monday destroyed four homes.The flames were reported at Gentian Avenue and La Barca Way at about 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found four homes under construction on fire.Firefighters were able to to save four homes, but couldn't stop the fire from destroying other structures."We held the fire spread to four homes. All four of the homes are deemed a complete loss at this point in time until we evaluate further," said Dave Rodriguez of Riverside County Fire.No injures were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
macaronikid.com

Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival! 👻🎃💀

Save the Date for the Annual Temecula Halloween Carnival!. Prepare for an evening of tricks, treats, and fangtastic festivities taking place at two locations in Old Town Temecula!. FRI, OCT 28, 2022. 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm. Town Square Park (41000 Main Street) & Sam Hicks Monument Park (41970...
TEMECULA, CA
z1077fm.com

Barricades Go Up at Covington Park

A number of bright orange barricades have been placed at the overflow parking at Covington Park in Morongo Valley, if you’re wondering what’s keeping you from parking under the shade of the Tamerisk trees there. Keeping to their promise from last week’s board meeting, Morongo Valley Community Service...
MORONGO VALLEY, CA

