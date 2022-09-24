ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

NWA Championship cutting back on paper for sustainability

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kfAg_0i87WrT900

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sustainability is a big initiative for the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P & G.

The tournament’s executive director Annye Degrand Fox says they started cutting back on paper use by creating a mobile app for guests and partnered with Food Loops, a non-profit that takes food waste away from landfills.

Mistry and five former Hogs ready for Walmart NWA Championship

“We also are offering biking to the event this year,” Fox said “This is the very first year you can ride your bike right up to the event and lastly our P&G bags have a fun sustainable twist this year as well.”

This is part of the championship’s three-year plan to become a G.O.-certified event.

The G.O. Foundation is a third party that helps certify that sporting events are operating sustainably.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Rogers, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Society
nwahomepage.com

Pottery on the Patio returns to Fayetteville

It’s a one-of-a-kind hands-on event that is returning to NWA. Bryce Brisco from Community Creative Center is here with details on what you can expect at this year’s Pottery on the Patio. Pottery on the Patio is 5-8 p.m. on the first four Saturdays of October at Nadine...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainably#Sustainability#Food Loops#Hogs#Walmart Nwa Championship#P G#The G O Foundation#Nexstar Media Inc
talkbusiness.net

Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source

Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Walmart
KHBS

Local experimental artist featured at FORMAT Festival

The weekend will be full of curated curiosity - from forest enclaves, disco barns and speak-easy’s, curated food vendors, and impromptu dance processions, to experimental soundscapes and light shows. Kat Wilson, who lives in NW Arkansas, will install an elaborate and interactive #selfiethrone that employs elements of photography, sculpture, and performance art to blur the line between self-empowerment and self-obsession.
BENTONVILLE, AR
beckersasc.com

Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy