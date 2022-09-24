NWA Championship cutting back on paper for sustainability

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sustainability is a big initiative for the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P & G.

The tournament’s executive director Annye Degrand Fox says they started cutting back on paper use by creating a mobile app for guests and partnered with Food Loops, a non-profit that takes food waste away from landfills.

“We also are offering biking to the event this year,” Fox said “This is the very first year you can ride your bike right up to the event and lastly our P&G bags have a fun sustainable twist this year as well.”

This is part of the championship’s three-year plan to become a G.O.-certified event.

The G.O. Foundation is a third party that helps certify that sporting events are operating sustainably.

