Portland Police are asking for the public’s help after a 15-year-old girl was forcefully touched while waiting for a bus in the Richmond Neighborhood. On Monday, September 26, 2022, at around 8:45 a.m., a 15-year-pld girl was waiting at a bus stop located on the northwest corner of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her and began speaking to her in a sexual explicit and lewd manner. The man then grabbed on to the girl and began groping her. The victim screamed and attempted to escape the suspect’s grasp, but was unable. Fortunately, an individual who happened to be driving by noticed the victim’s distress and intervened, helping the girl to escape and then driving her to her intended destination.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO