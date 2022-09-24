Read full article on original website
I’m just here wasting time ?
3d ago
If a protester pushed a police officer over would they face charges? The determination as to whether or not someone should be charged should be weighed on the offense, not the status of the accused.
Man charged with unprovoked killing of retired professor, beating elderly man in downtown Portland held without bail
A man charged with killing a retired professor and seriously injuring another man during an unprovoked attack at a Portland bus stop in June was denied bail Monday after a judge heard evidence that the suspect appeared unremorseful and delusional in statements afterward to police. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin...
Police: Man indicted in ‘unprovoked’ Beaverton stabbing of 2
A Washington County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of assaulting two men during an "unprovoked" attack in Beaverton nearly two weeks ago, authorities announced Monday.
Police Warn Of Girl Groped By Stranger
Portland Police are asking for the public’s help after a 15-year-old girl was forcefully touched while waiting for a bus in the Richmond Neighborhood. On Monday, September 26, 2022, at around 8:45 a.m., a 15-year-pld girl was waiting at a bus stop located on the northwest corner of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her and began speaking to her in a sexual explicit and lewd manner. The man then grabbed on to the girl and began groping her. The victim screamed and attempted to escape the suspect’s grasp, but was unable. Fortunately, an individual who happened to be driving by noticed the victim’s distress and intervened, helping the girl to escape and then driving her to her intended destination.
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
Washington man ID’d as victim in deadly Sumner neighborhood shooting
After a fatal shooting took place in the Sumner Neighborhood early Sunday morning, Portland police announced Monday that they have identified the victim.
Police: St. Helens K9 helps nab suspect after multiple car break-ins
The suspect is being lodged at Columbia County Jail on counts of Theft I, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, and multiple outstanding warrants.
Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel
Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland motel early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside a motel near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Officers say they arrived to find Martese Oliver, a 26-year-old Washington resident,...
16-year-old boy accused of starting Salem house fire
Salem police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly starting a fire at a residence on Friday.
Beaverton Man Accused Of Attempted Murder After Attack With Beer Bottle
CORNELIUS, Ore. – A Beaverton man is accused of assaulting a man with a beer bottle and then punching and stabbing another man in the arms and back. The Washington county Sheriff’s Office says the incident on Sunday afternoon happened at a home in Cornelius after an argument between 40-year-old Juan Manuel Contreras and a woman.
Man Dies Following Shooting Outside NE Portland Hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died outside a hotel at Northeast 82nd and Sandy Boulevard early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Howard Johnson hotel just before 3:30am. Police say the death is a potential homicide. If confirmed to be homicide, it would be the 69th of the year.
Two people arrested in countywide vehicle prowls
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return stolen firearms and a laptop after arresting two people in connection to countywide vehicle prowls. On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests, but did not release the names of those arrested. The two were arrested in connection with vehicle prowls stretching from Camas to Battle Ground.
Parents of gun violence victims speak out against ‘epidemic’
A deadly epidemic of gun violence is devastating Portland and the Black community is reeling especially hard.
Two Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Southwest Canby
Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Canby Saturday night, which was not discovered until Sunday. Canby Police and Fire initially responded to the scene in the 300 block of Southwest 6th Avenue on a reported medical call that was phoned in by an Amazon delivery driver at approximately 5:54 p.m. Sunday.
Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death
The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
Man dies after reported Sumner neighborhood shooting
A man has died after a shooting in the Sumner Neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau announced.
Stolen car found in Sandy River
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
Readers Respond to the Trouble at Dawson Park
Last week’s cover story took a close look at the crime and violence that plague one of Portland’s most beloved parks (“The Trouble at Dawson Park,” WW, Sept. 14). Portlanders living in the neighborhoods surrounding Dawson Park say they’ve complained to city officials for years that an open-air drug market and gunfire make the park unsafe. But city officials are reluctant to act decisively—in part because of fears they will redouble racial harms. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Multiple vehicles vandalized in Clark Co., police searching for suspects
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, and deputies are searching for suspects, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they’ve received several reports of cars with smashed windows, and dents and dings. Shannon Frantz, a neighbor who...
