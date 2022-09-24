ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

If a protester pushed a police officer over would they face charges? The determination as to whether or not someone should be charged should be weighed on the offense, not the status of the accused.

iheart.com

Police Warn Of Girl Groped By Stranger

Portland Police are asking for the public’s help after a 15-year-old girl was forcefully touched while waiting for a bus in the Richmond Neighborhood. On Monday, September 26, 2022, at around 8:45 a.m., a 15-year-pld girl was waiting at a bus stop located on the northwest corner of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her and began speaking to her in a sexual explicit and lewd manner. The man then grabbed on to the girl and began groping her. The victim screamed and attempted to escape the suspect’s grasp, but was unable. Fortunately, an individual who happened to be driving by noticed the victim’s distress and intervened, helping the girl to escape and then driving her to her intended destination.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel

Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland motel early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside a motel near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Officers say they arrived to find Martese Oliver, a 26-year-old Washington resident,...
PORTLAND, OR
#Portland Police
987thebull.com

Beaverton Man Accused Of Attempted Murder After Attack With Beer Bottle

CORNELIUS, Ore. – A Beaverton man is accused of assaulting a man with a beer bottle and then punching and stabbing another man in the arms and back. The Washington county Sheriff’s Office says the incident on Sunday afternoon happened at a home in Cornelius after an argument between 40-year-old Juan Manuel Contreras and a woman.
CORNELIUS, OR
KXL

Man Dies Following Shooting Outside NE Portland Hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died outside a hotel at Northeast 82nd and Sandy Boulevard early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the Howard Johnson hotel just before 3:30am. Police say the death is a potential homicide. If confirmed to be homicide, it would be the 69th of the year.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Two people arrested in countywide vehicle prowls

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return stolen firearms and a laptop after arresting two people in connection to countywide vehicle prowls. On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests, but did not release the names of those arrested. The two were arrested in connection with vehicle prowls stretching from Camas to Battle Ground.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
canbyfirst.com

Two Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Southwest Canby

Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Canby Saturday night, which was not discovered until Sunday. Canby Police and Fire initially responded to the scene in the 300 block of Southwest 6th Avenue on a reported medical call that was phoned in by an Amazon delivery driver at approximately 5:54 p.m. Sunday.
CANBY, OR
thereflector.com

Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death

The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Stolen car found in Sandy River

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Trouble at Dawson Park

Last week’s cover story took a close look at the crime and violence that plague one of Portland’s most beloved parks (“The Trouble at Dawson Park,” WW, Sept. 14). Portlanders living in the neighborhoods surrounding Dawson Park say they’ve complained to city officials for years that an open-air drug market and gunfire make the park unsafe. But city officials are reluctant to act decisively—in part because of fears they will redouble racial harms. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

