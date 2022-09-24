Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
A range of emotions for the Dodgers manager.
Dodgers react to Albert Pujols' historic 700th home run with blend of awe and anger
Albert Pujols, a beloved mentor as a Dodger last season, joined the elite 700-home run club with his former teammates bearing witness with conflicting emotions.
dodgerblue.com
Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers
Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks About the Legacy of His Tenure
The Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations talked about how he measures success and what his goals are year in and year out.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Set to Miss the Rest of the Regular Season
Another poorly timed injury for the Dodgers.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Mark Payton: Recalled, starting Saturday
Payton was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte and is starting Saturday against the Tigers. Payton had a brief stint with the major-league club in early September and drew a walk and scored a run during his lone game. He'll rejoin the White Sox since Luis Robert (wrist) is out for the season. Payton is starting in left field and batting eighth Saturday against Detroit.
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Hornets And Magic Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Dwayne Bacon to a training camp deal. Bacon has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Picks up sixth win
Bard (6-4) struck out two and walked one across two scoreless innings to earn the win Friday against the Padres. Bard entered the game with the score knotted at two in the ninth inning, and he stayed in the game to pitch a scoreless 10th frame. He's turned in 10 consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he's maintained a 12:3 K:BB while racking up six saves and three wins. Bard now has a 1.88 ERA and 0.99 WHIP for the season.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jeffrey Springs: No decision against Jays
Springs allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six across five innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision. Springs held Toronto scoreless through four innings, but he allowed a pair of doubles and singles in the fifth inning to account for all of the runs against him. He managed 11 swinging strikes on only 83 total pitches and now has at least six strikeouts in five of his last seven starts. Springs has an impressive 2.56 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and a 136:30 K:BB across 126.1 frames on the campaign.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Knocked around in two innings
Seabold allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters over two innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Monday. Seabold's outing got off to an ominous start when Cedric Mullins opened the contest with a solo home run against him, and the rookie right-hander gave up four more runs in the second inning, though one was unearned. It was perhaps merciful, then, that a nearly two-hour rain delay interrupted the contest and resulted in Seabold's removal. With the poor outing, Seabold's ERA shot up to 11.29 on the season, and he's given up four or more earned runs in four of his five starts while completing five innings only once.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Retreats to bench
Barrero isn't in the lineup Saturday against Milwaukee. Barrero went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday and will be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Farmer is starting at shortstop and batting third.
CBS Sports
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Nimmo isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Nimmo returned to the lineup Friday against Oakland and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run. He'll get a breather while Mark Canha starts in center field and bats second.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
CBS Sports
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Remains out of lineup
Diaz (shoulder) isn't starting Saturday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Diaz recently received a cortisone shot to help in his recovery from left shoulder soreness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game. Jonathan Aranda will start at the hot corner and lead off.
