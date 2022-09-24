ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WTGS

Four displaced following carriage house fire in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Fire extinguished a carriage house fire and rescued 3 dogs in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure. Fire officials say power had to be cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and main house. No one was physically hurt, but four people are now displaced....
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Deputies investigating weekend shooting in Bluffton neighborhood

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting in a Bluffton neighborhood Sunday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Woodland Court at the Retreat at Grande Oaks at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. Deputies said a 17-year-old from Hardeeville was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside of a home.
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

GBI investigating fatal shooting in Screven County

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A shooting in Screven County Sunday afternoon left one man dead and a woman injured. The Screven County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting incident on Sunday. Deputies responded to a 911 call on Friendship Road at 12:11 p.m. about shots fired and two people being shot.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

City celebrates first ever 'Savannah Day of Peace'

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson declared Sept. 25, 2022, "Savannah Day of Peace," and the city celebrated with the first ever "Peace in the Park" event on Sunday at Daffin Park. This free community event put on by the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire Inc., was...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Woodville-Thompkins High School launches student-run credit union

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Some students at Woodville-Thompkins High School were able to open their first bank accounts Monday as part of the soft opening of their student-run credit union. Angie Lewis serves as the executive director for the office of college and career readiness with the Savannah-Chatham County...
SAVANNAH, GA

