Searsport, ME

wgan.com

Lewiston shooting suspect arrested by police

A Lewiston shooting suspect who was considered potentially armed and dangerous by police has been taken into custody. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month near 64 Oxford Street. Burnsworth allegedly shot a 27-year-old man in the...
wabi.tv

Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
WEST GARDINER, ME
WPFO

Man wanted in connection with Lewiston shooting arrested

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lewiston has been arrested. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting near 64 Oxford St. on September 15. Burnsworth was charged elevated aggravated assault, illegal possession of a...
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Driver strikes gas line at Bangor Salvation Army

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gas leak on Broadway in Bangor has been contained after a joint effort between Bangor Fire, Police, and Bangor Gas. Calls came in just before 10:30 a.m. Monday for a car that struck the gas line at the Salvation Army. Officials say this was due...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder

BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash

HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
HALLOWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Judge declares mistrial in Gardiner murder trial

AUGUSTA, Maine — A superior court judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the case of a Gardiner man accused of killing one man and attacking another with a machete. Justice Michaela Murphy made the ruling after jurors saw video from body cameras of Gardiner police with two victims, the Kennebec Journal reported.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Maine homeowner fires gun at would-be burglar

GREENBUSH, Maine — Police say a homeowner in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush fired at a man who had broken into their home. Deputies say Justin Masters, 33, broke into a home on Greenfield Road by going through a window Monday night. Police say he ran off when the homeowner fired at him.
GREENBUSH, ME
wabi.tv

Franklin residents to vote on quarry moratorium

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Franklin voters have a new question on their ballots. The question asks if a rock quarrying moratorium ordinance should be enacted. This comes on the heels of a large quarry proposal that has residents concerned over noise, proximity and environmental issues. They say there are no...
FRANKLIN, ME
Q97.9

Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good

According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
TOPSHAM, ME

