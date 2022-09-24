Read full article on original website
newscentermaine.com
Waterville roofing contractor expected to plead not guilty to multiple charges
Tony Glidden faces multiple charges, including felony theft by deception. his arraignment is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Augusta.
wgan.com
Maine jail inmate found dead as result of “life-threatening situation”
Corrections officials say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died on Sunday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found to be in a “life-threatening situation” during a routine population check around 5 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the death was not...
Missing Freeport teen still believed to be in 'general area,' officials say in Monday press conference
FREEPORT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask members of the public to come forward with information that could potentially help them find 14-year-old Theo Ferrara, but they are also still urging the public to leave active search areas to the professionals. Theo was last seen at...
Authorities Investigate Weekend Death Of Penobscot County Jail Inmate
Authorities are investigating an incident during which they say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail died over the weekend. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office released a statement with limited details regarding the situation. "On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 0520 am, during routine population checks, a correctional officer...
wgan.com
Lewiston shooting suspect arrested by police
A Lewiston shooting suspect who was considered potentially armed and dangerous by police has been taken into custody. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month near 64 Oxford Street. Burnsworth allegedly shot a 27-year-old man in the...
wabi.tv
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
WPFO
Man wanted in connection with Lewiston shooting arrested
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lewiston has been arrested. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting near 64 Oxford St. on September 15. Burnsworth was charged elevated aggravated assault, illegal possession of a...
wabi.tv
Steven Downs sentenced to 75 years for 1993 murder of Sophie Sergie in his Alaska college dorm
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - An Alaska judge has sentenced Steven Downs, 48, from Auburn, Maine, to a 75-year prison sentenced for the 1993 rape and murder of Sophie Sergie, a three-decade-old cold case finally solved after genetic genealogy connected Downs to DNA evidence at the crime scene. A jury convicted...
wabi.tv
Driver strikes gas line at Bangor Salvation Army
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gas leak on Broadway in Bangor has been contained after a joint effort between Bangor Fire, Police, and Bangor Gas. Calls came in just before 10:30 a.m. Monday for a car that struck the gas line at the Salvation Army. Officials say this was due...
wabi.tv
Aircraft used in latest phase of search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - The search for missing Freeport teen Theo Ferrara continued Sunday with aircraft resources. A helicopter belonging to the Maine Forest Service and a Marine Patrol plane were used to search wooded areas near the border of Freeport and Brunswick from above, according to Kent Nelson of the Forest Service.
Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
wabi.tv
Farmingdale woman injured in Hallowell crash
HALLOWELL, Maine (WABI) - A Farmingdale woman was injured in a crash in Hallowell Friday. According to the Kennebec Journal, 96-year-old Mary Cunnion of Farmingdale was taking to the hospital after the crash at the intersection of Litchfield and Smith Roads. They say she was driving on Smith Road in...
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
wgan.com
Agents seize drugs, money, and vehicles following investigation in Somerset County
Maine drug agents investigating the sale of drugs out of a home in Fairfield seized fentanyl, cocaine, and two vehicles. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says agents searched the home of 35-year-old Justin Lacroix on Hardwood Lane on Thursday morning. They seized about 280 grams of fentanyl, 225 grams of...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
Judge declares mistrial in Gardiner murder trial
AUGUSTA, Maine — A superior court judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the case of a Gardiner man accused of killing one man and attacking another with a machete. Justice Michaela Murphy made the ruling after jurors saw video from body cameras of Gardiner police with two victims, the Kennebec Journal reported.
WMTW
Maine homeowner fires gun at would-be burglar
GREENBUSH, Maine — Police say a homeowner in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush fired at a man who had broken into their home. Deputies say Justin Masters, 33, broke into a home on Greenfield Road by going through a window Monday night. Police say he ran off when the homeowner fired at him.
wabi.tv
Franklin residents to vote on quarry moratorium
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Franklin voters have a new question on their ballots. The question asks if a rock quarrying moratorium ordinance should be enacted. This comes on the heels of a large quarry proposal that has residents concerned over noise, proximity and environmental issues. They say there are no...
Maine Urgent Care to Close One of Its Locations For Good
According to WGME 13, a Maine urgent care facility will be closing its doors at the end of September. WGME is reporting that Central Maine Healthcare, which is the owner of Maine Urgent Care in Topsham, Maine, has announced the closure of the healthcare facility. WGME reports that the Topsham...
Squirrel causes power outage for thousands of Bangor residents
BANGOR, Maine — Sunday morning, many folks in Bangor were sent back to the dark ages thanks to one small critter. At about 7:30 a.m., a squirrel caused damage to the Broadway substation on Stillwater Avenue. The damage created an outage on parts of Kenduskeag Avenue, Stillwater Avenue, and many streets in between.
