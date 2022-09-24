ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Valley Animal Center hires two new vets to help with service backlog

By Amanda Aguilar via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWSBc_0i87TCgV00

Across the nation, the demand for veterinarians has increased throughout the pandemic.

Valley Animal Center started experiencing this too, with many people adopting pets.

"It was great to see our adoption rates go up and new pets and all of that - it was a happy time," said executive director Rob Piccolo. "Of course, with the new pet ownership comes the need for more services, more veterinarian services."

The demand for animal care in Fresno County quickly became apparent to staff.

"It was not uncommon for us to book our spay and neuters, and one day we would open up the phone lines and about 15 minutes later the whole month was booked," Piccolo recalled.

There was a backlog of services at Valley Animal's clinic, because it only had one full-time and one part-time vet.

However, the backlog is now starting to ease up after the clinic brought on two new full-time vets -- for a total of three.

They're also continuing to recruit vet technicians. Currently, the clinic has three.

"We'll bring them in a little. We'll allow them to do their internship here. Then oftentimes, we'll hire those people from their internship," said Piccolo.

According to the executive director, the clinic is still getting booked, as it works through the backlog.

"Our spays and neuters are already full, all the way through the rest of this year," he said. "So all the way through December 31."

Piccolo recommends pet owners plan vaccinations and annual check-ups months in advance.

"It really takes thinking of your pet as your child, right? You know when your kid needs to go see a dentist -- planning that out and being at least a couple of months out for something like that," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Hanford Sentinel

CASA of Kings County brings back 'Light of Hope'

The Hanford Civic Auditorium was packed with more than 300 people for CASA of Kings County's "Light of Hope" fundraiser Saturday evening. "We sold about 310 tickets to the Elite Cocktail Party," said CASA Executive Director Nathan Lee about the tenth annual event. Among the attendees were Hanford City Councilwoman...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Fresno County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
County
Fresno County, CA
sjvsun.com

Will Madera Co.’s SGMA rebellion offer blueprint – or warning – for reckoning with farm water restrictions, costs?

In front of a standing room only crowd, the Madera County supervisors met as the board of the Madera GSA on September 13, 2022, in the county office building. The key agenda item was consideration of penalties for growers who exceed their water allocations. Over a hundred farm workers and their families were on hand, coordinated by local labor contractors and grower Ralph Pistoresi.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vets#Animal Care#Internship#Valley Animal Center#Valley Animal
KGET

Why Fresno health officials say they threw away Bakersfield vendor’s food

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Department of Public Health are responding after a viral video captured health officers throwing away a street vendor’s food outside of a concert in Fresno. Outside the Save Mart Center on Friday night, officers from the health department could be seen on video throwing away hotdogs […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Employee Slashed At River Park Target In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An employee was slashed on his head with a sharp object Sunday morning at the Target at River Park in Fresno. Fresno Police responded just after 9:00 a.m. to the Target at the River Park Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees Avenue for reports of an assault against a Target Employee.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday

CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

First death from St. Louis Encephalitis confirmed in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported its first positive case and death from St. Louis Encephalitis in 2022, according to the Fresno County Department of Public Health. Health officials say St. Louis Encephalitis is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the St. Louis Encephalitis virus and can produce inflammation of the brain. “This positive case […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

CSET receives OSHA grant to continue war on poverty

The U.S. Department of Labor announced the distribution of $11.7 million in grants to 90 nonprofit organizations. The Community Services & Employment Training Inc. (CSET) in Visalia is among the selected nonprofits to receive funding, and will get $160,000 of the grant money. CSET is a community-based organization that educates and trains residents to help fight the war on poverty.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Children safe after man barricaded with two small children in Fresno

Fresno, Calif. — Police are looking for a man who they say is hiding after a domestic argument. Officers responded to a domestic assault near Harvest and Applewood in southeast Fresno around 8 Sunday morning. Detectives learned the victim escaped the home after being assaulted and was staying in...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog opens in Visalia

The gourmet hot dog shop celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Saturday, Sept. 24. Customers were greeted by KJUG radio and had the opportunity to receive free specialty shaved ice with the purchase of a meal. JoJo’s Grill-a-Dog has a lot to offer the community, has something for everyone and it all starts with the dog. Franchise owner Shelly Ryland takes pride in her store providing the best customer service and is pleasantly surprised with the feedback and success their business has already received from the community.
VISALIA, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy