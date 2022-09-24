ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Ford's part shortage extends to blue oval, vehicle nameplates

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
While the well-publicized computer chip shortage has left thousands of Ford vehicles unsold and in park, a new report says they're also experiencing other disruptions in the supply chain - including one for a unique part.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Ford is also having trouble getting their blue oval logo. The Journal is also reporting the problem also extends to the nameplates that go on the outside of the specific models.

Among the vehicles the newspaper says are affected is Ford's F series of pickups.

The report about the blue oval shortage comes as Ford has said they expect to have 40,000 to 50,000 unfinished vehicles on their hands when the third quarter ends later this month.

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

