Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Boost your eSTEAM in Sumter the first weekend in October
SUMTER, S.C. — eSTEAM Sumter is a free family festival celebrating and bringing together enthusiasts in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. On Monday, Erika Williams, event organizer stopped by News19 to talk about the family fun event. "To esteem is to respect or admire,“ said Williams. “So, while...
thenewirmonews.com
BBQ for Sharing God’s Love Oct. 18
A BBQ will be held as a fundraiser for Sharing God’s Love at the Irmo/Lake Murray office of Coldwell Banker on Tuesday, Oct. 18. There will be pulled pork barbecue plates that can be purchased to eat on site or as a drive-thru. Preorderd whole pork buts are available also. The event begins at 11:30 until 1:30. Coldwell Banker is located at 7474 Woodrow Street in Irmo.
WIS-TV
Richland One announces changes to high school football schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland One has announced a change to the upcoming football games that were scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 30. The district announced these changes were made due to possible inclement weather coming to South Carolina. The following football games will now take place on...
Mashburn Construction selected for Orangeburg's new city hall
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected a new contractor for its new city hall. The developer is Columbia-based company Mashburn Construction. “We primarily decided to go with them because they have extensive experience in renovating older buildings and they have a large presence throughout the Midlands and throughout South Carolina," said city administrator Sidney Evering.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feds break up large South Carolina dogfighting ring, rescue more than 300 dogs
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian's impact on high school football: A look at some of the changes so far
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian has forced high school football teams across the Midlands to adjust their schedules. Several games have been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday because of the weather forecast for the State over the weekend. Here's a look...
abcnews4.com
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library Main hosting job hiring event on Sept. 29
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is hosting a free recruiting event for job seekers at 1431 Assembly Street on Sept. 29 from 10 am- 2 pm. Recruiting Solutions is looking to hire employees in the manufacturing, office professional, and information technology fields. The company will be conducting on-the-spot...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elgin Lights to shine one last time on Nov. 25 in memory of Paul Towns
ELGIN, S.C. — An Elgin man who dedicated himself to lighting up the lives of others for 25 years has died, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and holiday spirit. "I truly believe he lived by the philosophy of just leaving this world a better place than when he found it," said Camp Cole Executive Director Kelsey Carter, who is also the sister of Sawyer, who passed away from cancer in 2004.
The Knights of Honor: Newberry’s forgotten secret society….and insurance provider
NEWBERRY — In a backroom of Amity Masonic Lodge in downtown Newberry, a mysterious framed document hangs on the wall. Bearing emblems of medieval knighthood, this document was the central authorization for the local chapter of a long gone, and little remembered organization; one that was immensely important in its day, and that contributed to modern notions of insurance and benefits. Despite their importance, information on the Knights of Honor (KOH) is difficult to come by. What seems to be the accepted history is that the KOH was founded in 1873 by Darius Wilson. Wilson was a “fraternalist.” He was a member of numerous groups, Masons and Odd Fellows to name a couple, and made a career out of organizing new chapters of various organizations. In 1873, he was sent to Kentucky to organize chapters of the Ancient Order of United Workingmen (AOUW), an early labor oriented fraternity. However, Wilson quickly began disagreeing with the national policies of the AOUW and convinced several local chapters to break off and form a new organization, the Knights of Honor.
The Post and Courier
New Elgin restaurant BirdsNest Grille opens inside Random Tap space
In the fall of 2021, things turned tragic for Random Tap in Elgin. Catherine Cosby, the restaurant and bottle shop's chef, died in an October car accident on the way to work. She had taken over the kitchen and revolutionized the bar's food program, drawing in new crowds and becoming a beloved member of the business's workforce.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Gaston’s thirty-ninth annual Collard and BBQ Fest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s officially fall and that means it’s time for events like the fair and small-town festivals. The Collard and BBQ festival is no different happening and has been a long-time tradition in Gaston returning on October 1 for its thirty-ninth year. Attendees can enjoy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Largest dogfighting ring in South Carolina history broken up
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A joint team of more than 60 state and federal law enforcement officers took part in breaking up what is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history over the September 24th weekend. According to reports, officers interrupted a scheduled dogfighting match in...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Profile: Dr. Tywana Groce of Precision Dental knows you’re afraid of the dentist
Dr. Tywana Groce does not want you to hate visiting the dentist, but she understands if you do. After practicing dentistry for almost 10 years, she says her high self-esteem is the reason it doesn’t bother her when people say they dread the dentist. But she also aims to...
Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several events in the South Carolina Midlands are planned as part of a celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. To find more events throughout the state, check this schedule. FIESTA!. Oct. 1 starting at 10:30 a.m. at Richland...
coladaily.com
New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia
Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That […]
The Post and Courier
Thirty years of Columbia's Art Bar. Here's to one of the city's oldest and weirdest bars
Art Bar co-owner Andy Rodgers likes to compare the lifespan of a bar to that of a dog — bars, like dogs, typically don’t stick around as long as humans tend to. “Bars live as long as dogs live, you know," Rodgers said. "It's like … you know a bar running for 17 or 18 years, that's a good run for a dog. Thirty is just insane, it's unbelievable because it's so out of the norm.”
abccolumbia.com
Man who fell from Columbia Convention Center identified by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A suspect who died after falling from the Columbia Convention Center Saturday was identified by the Richland County Coroner as Harry D. Simms, 62. Authorities say Simms fell from the top of the upper level balcony following a car chase with law enforcement on Sept. 24.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Claflin team up in new forensics lab
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is partnering with Claflin University on a forensics lab that aims to solve crime. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated this milestone on Monday. “I’m really excited about the benefits that will be shared between Claflin University and the City of...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1