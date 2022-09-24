NEWBERRY — In a backroom of Amity Masonic Lodge in downtown Newberry, a mysterious framed document hangs on the wall. Bearing emblems of medieval knighthood, this document was the central authorization for the local chapter of a long gone, and little remembered organization; one that was immensely important in its day, and that contributed to modern notions of insurance and benefits. Despite their importance, information on the Knights of Honor (KOH) is difficult to come by. What seems to be the accepted history is that the KOH was founded in 1873 by Darius Wilson. Wilson was a “fraternalist.” He was a member of numerous groups, Masons and Odd Fellows to name a couple, and made a career out of organizing new chapters of various organizations. In 1873, he was sent to Kentucky to organize chapters of the Ancient Order of United Workingmen (AOUW), an early labor oriented fraternity. However, Wilson quickly began disagreeing with the national policies of the AOUW and convinced several local chapters to break off and form a new organization, the Knights of Honor.

