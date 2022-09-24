ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Feds: LV man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking methamphetamine

By Gary Dymski
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiring to sell methamphetamine in 2018, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Elias Terrazas-Esquer, 27, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon, according to a news release from the office of Jason Frierson, U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada. In addition to the prison term, Terrazas-Esquer was sentenced to five years of supervised release.

According to court documents and admissions made in court, on May 14, 2018, Terrazas-Esquer and a co-conspirator sold one pound of methamphetamine for $2,650. Terrazas-Esquer and the co-conspirator then agreed to sell an additional 20 pounds of methamphetamine the next day.

On May 15, law enforcement arrested Terrazas-Esquer and the co-conspirator who were waiting in a parked car with 20 pounds of methamphetamine. Both were armed with guns, the news release said

Frierson and Spencer L. Evans, special agent in charge for the FBI, made the announcement.

This case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation. The unit identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States, using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach, the release said.

More information about the unit is at justice.gov/OCDETF .

