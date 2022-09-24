ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Indiana — A high number of law enforcement and civilian guests from across the country are expected to attend Monday’s funeral for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, which city government and the police department said means parking will be limited.

Visitation for Officer Burton will be 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Richmond City Building, 50 N. 5th St.

The funeral will be 11 a.m. at Richmond High School’s Tiernan Center, 380 Hub Etchison Parkway. Any police officers planning to attend are asked to begin arriving at 8:30 a.m.

Friday afternoon, those officials said a free shuttle service will begin at 9 a.m. from the various parking lots listed below and drop off riders in front of the Tiernan Center. Streets surrounding the high school will be closed Monday, including the G Street Bridge, to accommodate mourners.

Parking at the City Building will be limited to first responders only.

Shuttles will be by school bus, so anyone who cannot enter a standard school bus should use a paratransit shuttle that will be located at Dennis Middle School, 222 NW 7th St. Additionally, the parking lot at the middle school will offer accessibility parking for anyone who has mobility issues.

Here are the shuttle locations:

◊ WellCare Community Health Lot, 203 E. Main St.

◊ Wayne County Health Department lot, 100 S. 5th St.

◊ Wayne Bank lot, 500 S. A. St.

◊ The lot behind the former Elder-Beerman store, 601 E. Main St.

◊ City Parking Garage, 20 S. 8th St.

◊ City Parking Lot, 100 S. 10th St.

Shuttles will start up after the procession leaves the Tiernan Center, which means it could be an hour or two after the service before you make it back to your vehicle.

Law enforcement vehicles will be lined up along Hub Etchison Parkway for the post-funeral procession. Anyone wishing to join the procession should head south on the parkway to be directed as to where to park. If you are not planning to join the procession, please park and walk or make use of the shuttle service.

Thursday afternoon, the Richmond Police Department announced the procession route. It begins from the Tiernan Center at the high school to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th Street entrance), 700 38th St., in Indianapolis. Here’s the route:

◊ Richmond High School to Southwest G Street

• East (Left) on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street

• North (Left) onto South 5th Street to North A Street (U.S. 40)

• West (Left) onto North A Street (U.S. 40) to East Main Street

• West (Right) on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street

• South (Left) on Southwest 5th Street to U.S. 40

• West (Right) on U.S. 40 to Illinois Street

• North (Right) on Illinois Street to 34th Street

• West (Left) onto 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery

The procession will pause in front of the Richmond Police Department, 50 N. 5th St., for the final 10-42 call, then continue under a Garrison Flag located at 1st and West Main streets in Richmond.

OFFICER BURTON'S BADGE NUMBER RETIRED

(Richmond, IN)--There was a solemn service inside the Richmond City Building in advance of the public visitation on Sunday. It was held to permanently honor Officer Seara Burton through the retirement of her badge number. "It is with saddened heart that I hereby retire Badge #140 as well as the radio identifier K9-2 that Seara so proudly wore," said the law enforcement agent who was conducting the service. It means that no RPD officer will ever again be assigned the badge number 140. That badge number was also a feature of the public visitation on Sunday.
