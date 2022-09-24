Read full article on original website
Pierce College celebrates grand opening of Glacier Building on Wednesday, Sept. 28
Pierce College announcement. Pierce College is proud to announce the grand opening celebration of our newest academic building on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Pierce College Fort Steilacoom’s Glacier Building features 36,000 square feet of state-of-the-art learning spaces for our Dental Hygiene and Veterinary Technology programs. “Glacier will...
Daffodil Festival Announces 2023 Theme, Parade and Royalty Selection Dates, and a New Participating High School
The Pierce County Daffodil Festival will celebrate their 90th year of serving the community with this year’s theme “90 Years Around the Sound” highlighting the history and uniqueness of the South Puget Sound community and their Festival. Along with announcing their 2023 theme, The Daffodil Festival also...
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
College Appreciation Week, Oct. 8-15
City of Puyallup social media post. College Appreciation Week is October 8 through 15 in Puyallup. To kick off the celebration, we’ll be having a 5K Fun Run in Van Lierop Park on October 8. To register, and for more information, please go to https://raceroster.com/…/wsu-extension-pierce-college-5k…
CPSD Promising Future: John Stambach
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Beachwood Elementary School fifth grader John Stambach. John’s favorite subject is math, and he is well known at Beachwood for his advanced skills. “I enjoy that there’s basically no limits to math,” he said. He happily works ahead of schedule on his math homework, doing advanced work along the way.
Save the Date: Truck and Tractor Day, Oct. 8
City of Lakewood social media post. Save the date: Truck & Tractor Day is Saturday, Oct. 8 from 12-3 p.m. at Fort Steilacoom Park. We’ll have hayrides, games, food, activities, giant slingshot action, free pumpkins and hard hats while supplies last and lots of BIG machines to play on. Thanks to even sponsor WSECU.
South Sound Philanthropy Summit presents ‘Intentional Philanthropy’ in 2022
Submitted by Emily Happy. Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) South Sound Chapter and the South Sound Planned Giving Council (SSPCG) are pleased to announce the 10th Annual South Sound Philanthropy Summit on Friday, September 30, 2022. The half-day virtual town hall session includes national keynote speakers, an Eastside Community Center expert panel, and inspiring breakout sessions.
Food and Music at the Steilacoom Squeeze
Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. Apple is the theme at the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze. And the Squeeze is the place to indulge in various tastes of the apple. In addition to cider, an unfiltered, unsweetened drink made from pressed raw apples, the fruit will appear in various ways at the...
Letter: What and Who is Lakewood CARES?
Submitted by John Arbeeny. What and Who is Lakewood CARES? (Citizens for Accountability, Responsibility, Education and Service) You may have heard of Lakewood CARES recently from people who have never attended a CARES meeting and who, disagreeing with CARES positions on issues, grossly mis-characterized CARES in their ignorance. If they can’t attack the CARES message then they are content to attack the CARES messenger! Here’s the real story.
The nation’s largest traveling zoetrope lands in Tacoma with The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels
Tacoma, WA – Do you remember Gumby? Are you a Simpsons fan? Have you mimicked the voice of Scooby Doo, or made your own stop-motion animated film? You’ll love learning more about the magical world of cartoons and animation through a new interactive exhibition at the Washington State History Museum. The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels, created by Stage Nine Entertainment Inc., opens October 6, 2022 and will be at the History Museum in Tacoma through January 12, 2023.
America’s Credit Union Promotes New CLO, Patrick Horan
DuPont, WA – America’s Credit Union (ACU) is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Horan to the position of Chief Lending Officer. Mr. Horan has been in the banking and finance business for over 30 years. In this new position, he will oversee the Business Services and Consumer Lending departments of ACU. Patrick previously held the position of VP Business Services.
MLK and 9th St. Intersection East Leg Closure
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Make your voices heard
Tacoma Business Council announcement. On Tuesday September 27 (4:30-7:00 pm) the Tacoma Business Council will host an evening to call in to City Council. Several important matters come before the City Council over the next couple of weeks including the Camping Ordinance, the 2023-24 Budget and proposed increases in Business License fees. Join us on the 27th so you can have your voice heard on these important matters. The meeting will be at 2310 A Street, Tacoma, WA 98402.
Pierce Transit wants your feedback
Pierce Transit announcement. Pierce Transit is partnering with EMC Research, a local, independent market research company to conduct a survey of riders to gather opinions about Pierce Transit and its service. Please take the survey online. Your input will be used for research purposes only. If you have already taken...
Obituary Notices – September 27, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Malia Luisa Tafuna; John William Cole; John David Stoddard; James Michael Callow; Petr Karpuk. Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Dominic Rossetto.
