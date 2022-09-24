Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
USU football: Turnovers, penalties overshadowed strong performance by Aggie defense
Unlike their 35-7 loss to Weber State, the Aggies weren’t outplayed all over the field in their most recent football game. In fact, Utah State made considerable strides in a few areas, but a wealth of turnovers and penalties proved to be too much to overcome in a 34-24 loss to UNLV in the Mountain West opener for both teams last Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium.
Herald-Journal
USU soccer: Good opening week of MW action for Aggies
It was an ideal opening week of Mountain West Conference action for Utah State’s soccer program. USU outshot Nevada 21-4 on its way to a 1-0 victory over the Wolf Pack on Thursday in Reno, Nevada, and then followed that up with a 2-1 triumph over visiting UNLV on Sunday at Bell Field.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies make too many mistakes, fall to Rebels
For the first time this season, the Aggies got off to a fairly promising start, but the momentum was short lived. UNLV came storming back from a 7-0 deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points spanning the first and second quarters, withstood a pretty spirited second-half rally by Utah State and secured a 34-24 victory over the Aggies in the Mountain West opener for both football programs on Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Some surprises on first day of region championship
On the first day of the Region 11 boys golf championship, there were a few surprises. For the second time this season Sky View won the team competition, tightening its grip on second place. The Bobcats had a below-par round of 282 as a team. Second-place Ridgeline was just over par as a team with a 287.
Herald-Journal
Sears, Robert K.
Bob Sears, 89, of Logan, Utah, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022, after a valiant fight with many health issues. Bob was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 16, 1933. He was the second of three children born to Fred and Josie Sears. Bob graduated from Logan High School as well as earning his Degree in Education from Utah State University majoring in Health and Physical Education. Prior to serving in the United States Army at Fort Huachucca Bob married Ruth Williamson from Paradise, Utah on March 26, 1953, in the Logan LDS Temple. Bob received his first teaching position at the Hawthorn Middle School in Hawthorn, Nevada. He and Ruth then relocated to Logan, Utah where he took a teaching position teaching sixth grade in Brigham City, Utah. Finally, Bob took a teaching and coaching position with the Logan Jr. High School where he would remain until his retirement. Bob excelled as a coach and was often referred to as "Coach". Bob was a committed teacher and coach and was loved and admired by all who crossed his path. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, golf, but was especially passionate about his fishing. He spent countless hours on the banks of many lakes and rivers. Bob was a huge Aggies fan attending most all of the basketball and football games. Bob was a master gardener and his yard on Logan River was the envy of many. He spent most of his mornings and evenings relaxing on his patio which gave him such joy and serenity. Bob was a selfless man who cared for his family and friends. Bob had the gift of gab with which he could start a conversation with a complete stranger and easily become lifelong friends. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, his parents Fred and Josie, his two infant children Robert Fred and Steven Scott and his daughter in-law Veronica. He is survived by his daughter Debra Wilson (Steve), his son Michael Sears, his brother Max Sears (Jackie), his sister Julie Eyre (Harmon), his six grandchildren, and his twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on September 29, 2022, at 12:00 at the Allen-Hall Mortuary located on 34 East Center Logan, Utah. There will be a viewing from 10:00 until 11:45 prior to the funeral. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all who cared for Bob over the years. He will live in our hearts forever and will be greatly missed.
Herald-Journal
Ladies Day Golf
It was a beautiful sunny fall morning as eight women gathered for Ladies Day on September 21 at the Montpelier Golf Course. The women split into two teams of four and played one of their favorite and most entertaining scrambles, “Throw Mama from the Train.” In this scramble the teams are given one free throw of the golf ball on each hole. As a team they decide where it will be to their best advantage to use their free throw to improve the lie of their ball.
Herald-Journal
SCHNARE, BONNIE JOY (HUGIE)
Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare, age 79 of Logan, Utah passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3rd at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N. 1200 E., in Logan. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E. 400 N., in Logan prior to the graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Herald-Journal
Thomas, Larren Quell
Larren Quell Thomas, 77, passed away at his home in Preston, Idaho on Sept. 23, 2022. At the close of WW II, he was born in Great Falls, Montana on July 16, 1945, to Maye Howell and Quentin Hendricks Thomas. Larren graduated from Logan High School and spent two years in college. On February 12, 1966, Larren and Beverly Kofoed married and had five children. They later divorced after 32 years together. He worked at Moore Business Forms until he retired after 35 years. During retirement, Larren very much enjoyed being a Cruise Ship Dance Host for multiple cruise lines. He spent many years traveling the world sharing his love of music, dancing and his open personality. When he returned home from traveling the globe, he found a very important companion- a Red Healer puppy he named, Kazangl. When he brought Kazangl home thirteen years ago, she rarely left his side until the day of her passing in August of 2022. Larren is survived by his children, Chezlyn (Shelly) Thomas, Lanell (Jamie) Thomas, Cheryce Thomas (Carlos Perez), Lazett Nye, Dechalene (David) Kirkman; by 15 grandchildren, Megan, Marc, Taylor, Tristin, Kyle, Casey, Trip, Ethan, Coral, Layla, Brendan, Shayla, Kyndra, Zoie and William. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; by a brother, F Brent (Sherry) Thomas; by a niece, Kimberley (Dean) Henwood and by their sons, Hayden and Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maye and Quentin, and by his beloved Kazangl. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston Fifth Ward Chapel, 213 S. 2nd E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Herald-Journal
Holmes, LaVelle Parratt
Holmes LaVelle Parratt Holmes 81 Logan, UT passed away September 26, 2022. Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Herald-Journal
Logan hosts the Annual Orchard Bee Association meeting
Orchard bee emergence sound.. That was an orchard bee emerging from a nest in early spring. They are found across the world and some species are even being used agriculturally because of their effective pollination on fruit trees. Osmia lignaria, the native species of orchard bee used in the US, is commonly referred to as the Blue Orchard Bee.
Herald-Journal
Spray, James Edward
James Edward Spray, age 55 of Mendon, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Logan Regional Hospital. A funeral service will be on Friday, September 30 at 2:30 p.m. with a viewing prior from 2:00-2:30 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary Chapel, 34 East Center in Logan. Messages may be sent to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Brigham City man killed in Cache County accident
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6 a.m. Sept. 22 near the American West Heritage Center.
Herald-Journal
3rd annual pumpkin walk seeks exhibitors
The GFWC Women’s Civic League has partnered with Tremonton City to present its third annual Pumpkin Walk fundraiser. The walk will be Friday, Oct. 7 from noon-9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at Shuman Park, 200 N. Tremont St. in Tremonton. Admission is free, but donations are graciously accepted. Proceeds will support the group’s upcoming community projects.
Herald-Journal
Cache County Clerk votes to move on from 2020 election
During the conclusion of Cache County Republicans’ fall meeting and special election on Saturday, a man sitting near the back of the room stood up, saying he had worries that had not been addressed during the several reports given by local GOP officials. Shellie Giddings, the Cache Republicans Chair,...
Herald-Journal
Sheriff's deputy strikes cow
Deputy Scott Hymas of the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Department was driving south on US-89 Sunday evening, when he encountered a group of cows wandering onto the road and struck one with his vehicle. The department reported that Hymas was treated and released at the scene. The vehicle sustained...
