WNYT

Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls

It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Clifton Park hosts meat cutting challenge on ice

15 professional meat cutters from across the state will compete in the first round of the “Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge”. Participants will get up to 40 pounds of beef and will be judged on quality and speed. The competition kicks off at 1pm at the Clifton Park Capital...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday

The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Albany International Airport honors Gold Star Mothers

The Albany International Airport has a new display, honoring Capital Region Gold Star Mothers. The American Gold Star Mothers is a national organization of women who have lost their son or daughter in military service. Attending the ceremonial event was Cindy Roberts, a gold star mother from the area. “I...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Impact of hot and dry summer on this year’s apple harvest

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the first full day of fall, with the seasonal festivities like apple picking well underway. Following a summer that brought months of hot and dry weather to much of the Capital Region, some apples could be a bit smaller this year, depending on how much water they were able to […]
ALTAMONT, NY
WNYT

Clifton Park Druthers to open Wednesday

The news many of you have been waiting for. The newest Druthers Brewing Company location will be open on Wednesday. The restaurant posted the news Monday afternoon on Facebook. We told you the Clifton Park location had been waiting for one last permit to open its doors. However, we now...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Electric City holds clean energy event

The Electric City is continuing the push toward environmental sustainability. Rep. Paul Tonko joined other city leaders in Schenectady and sustainability club members from local high schools and colleges to talk about making the shift to clean energy. EV owners had their cars on display, and people could take test...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local gas prices continue to decline, other areas on the rise

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The average cost to fill up in the Albany area decreased again this past week. According to GasBuddy, the Capital Region saw prices fall over a dime. But while relief at the pump continues locally, other parts of the country have seen sudden increases again. Data released Monday from GasBuddy […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
vermontbiz.com

Hill Farm by Sagra is now open in the Equinox Mountain Valley

Hill Farm by Maggie Fisher. Vermont Business Magazine The Hill Farm Inn is now Hill Farm by Sagra(link is external) and is officially open to guests for an enhanced experience that allows visitors to stay on a sustainable farm and immerse themselves in the beautiful landscape with sweeping views of the Green and Taconic Mountain Ranges. Nestled in the Equinox Mountain Valley along the Battenkill River, Hill Farm began as a Vermont dairy in the 1780’s and opened its doors to overnight guests in the mid-1800’s.
MANCHESTER, VT
WNYT

Ballston Spa hosts come drive a bus day

Several times this past week, the Ballston Spa school district had to cancel certain bus routes as they deal with bus driver shortages. In an effort to hire more drivers, it’s hosting a come drive a bus day. It’s next Saturday, October 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
BALLSTON SPA, NY

