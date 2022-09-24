Read full article on original website
Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls
It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
Rotterdam food truck event to support those with disabilities
Schenectady ARC, a non-profit organization that supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is holding its fifth annual food truck event. “Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks," is set for October 15 at Via Port in Rotterdam.
Clifton Park hosts meat cutting challenge on ice
15 professional meat cutters from across the state will compete in the first round of the “Qualifier Meat Cutting Challenge”. Participants will get up to 40 pounds of beef and will be judged on quality and speed. The competition kicks off at 1pm at the Clifton Park Capital...
Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?
Next time you have some time off from work to spend time with family and friends you should take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About a year ago at this...
Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday
The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
This Rensselaer County Town Boasts; Only One On Earth! True?
While on one of our daytrips, my girlfriend and I passed a road sign for the Rensselaer County town of Stephentown, New York. The sign reads, Welcome to the only Stephentown on earth! Is that possible? How could this be the only Stephentown on earth?. I had to do some...
Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? We Think So!
I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
Eating at This Clifton Park Restaurant with Kids? Only One Drink For You!
Over the weekend we went out to dinner with another family at Peddler's Bar & Bistro in Clifton Park. It was myself, my wife, Jenn, and our son Ryan, a husband and wife, and their two sons. Before we reached for the menu, I noticed an interesting-looking "flyer" on the table. It was a message to those ordering alcoholic beverages while dining with their families.
Best Italian restaurants in Lake George, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Lake George area, you have a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Lake George, according to Tripadvisor.
Albany International Airport honors Gold Star Mothers
The Albany International Airport has a new display, honoring Capital Region Gold Star Mothers. The American Gold Star Mothers is a national organization of women who have lost their son or daughter in military service. Attending the ceremonial event was Cindy Roberts, a gold star mother from the area. “I...
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
Impact of hot and dry summer on this year’s apple harvest
ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the first full day of fall, with the seasonal festivities like apple picking well underway. Following a summer that brought months of hot and dry weather to much of the Capital Region, some apples could be a bit smaller this year, depending on how much water they were able to […]
Clifton Park Druthers to open Wednesday
The news many of you have been waiting for. The newest Druthers Brewing Company location will be open on Wednesday. The restaurant posted the news Monday afternoon on Facebook. We told you the Clifton Park location had been waiting for one last permit to open its doors. However, we now...
Electric City holds clean energy event
The Electric City is continuing the push toward environmental sustainability. Rep. Paul Tonko joined other city leaders in Schenectady and sustainability club members from local high schools and colleges to talk about making the shift to clean energy. EV owners had their cars on display, and people could take test...
Local gas prices continue to decline, other areas on the rise
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The average cost to fill up in the Albany area decreased again this past week. According to GasBuddy, the Capital Region saw prices fall over a dime. But while relief at the pump continues locally, other parts of the country have seen sudden increases again. Data released Monday from GasBuddy […]
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
Hill Farm by Sagra is now open in the Equinox Mountain Valley
Hill Farm by Maggie Fisher. Vermont Business Magazine The Hill Farm Inn is now Hill Farm by Sagra(link is external) and is officially open to guests for an enhanced experience that allows visitors to stay on a sustainable farm and immerse themselves in the beautiful landscape with sweeping views of the Green and Taconic Mountain Ranges. Nestled in the Equinox Mountain Valley along the Battenkill River, Hill Farm began as a Vermont dairy in the 1780’s and opened its doors to overnight guests in the mid-1800’s.
Ballston Spa hosts come drive a bus day
Several times this past week, the Ballston Spa school district had to cancel certain bus routes as they deal with bus driver shortages. In an effort to hire more drivers, it’s hosting a come drive a bus day. It’s next Saturday, October 1st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Capital Region gas price update, September 26
Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 11.5 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.68 per gallon.
Menands Fire Department announces death of former chief
Former Menands Fire Chief Stephen Lukovits passed away on September 16 at age 86. Lukovits—originally from Astoria, Queens—moved to Hoags Corners with his siblings and parents as a child, where he started his career as a volunteer firefighter.
