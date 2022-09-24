ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Expert: businesses should look into sustainable investments

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8Yic_0i87SBh900

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Investing in the planet is something more businesses and financial advisers are taking a closer look at.

Alix Lebec, CEO and founder of Lebec Consulting, told WBBM "sustainable investing" is part of the fight to save the planet and said when it comes to sustainability, businesses should look down the road, not just at the day's receipts.

"I feel like...how we should re-frame the conversation is making sure businesses see this as a long-term investment that's going to benefit their business over the long term over necessarily an immediate cost that's going to effect their short-term profit," he said

"Whether it's a new business leader or it's a global, multinational company, we have to have a mindset shift where we prioritize the long term and we adopt a 'both and' mentality versus 'either, or' when it comes to sustainability.

Specifically, Lebec said "oftentimes when we talk about sustainable investing it can be thought of as screening out negative investments or at least divesting your investments for things that are bad for the environment such as fossil fuels."

But there's more to it than that. She said look for investments that keep the big picture in mind.

"(Make sure) the company (you might invest in) is proactive in everything that it is doing. It's proactively putting purpose, social impact, environmental impact, on the priority list."

Lebec also said people should make sure they're investing in a company that's both sustainable and ethical, which takes just a little more work.

Diversity in the board room, could lead to greater sustainability for the planet, she added.

"Ninety-eight percent of financial assets are directed and controlled by white men, and men are great, nobody wants to alienate men, but why would we not have women, people of color, people from emerging markets, and people from developing countries in that decision making room to better reflect where we need investment capital to go to create a more sustainable future," Lebec questioned.

"The problem with not having those people in the room, beyond the fact it's just wrong is that it completely stifles our perspective, it stifles our sense of priority. It stifles innovation; it's not productive."

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

DataLink Augments Senior Executive Team to Serve Company Growth, Appoints Chief Growth and Chief Technology Officers

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading provider of data-driven solutions driving higher quality and cost-effective value-based care, today announces the appointment of industry veterans Sandip Patel as chief growth officer and Reddy Shivampet as chief technology officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005176/en/ Sandip Patel, chief growth officer, DataLink and Reddy Shivampet, chief technology officer, DataLink (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Sustainability#Innovation#Linus Business#Lebec Consulting
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy