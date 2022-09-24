Expert: businesses should look into sustainable investments

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Investing in the planet is something more businesses and financial advisers are taking a closer look at.

Alix Lebec, CEO and founder of Lebec Consulting, told WBBM "sustainable investing" is part of the fight to save the planet and said when it comes to sustainability, businesses should look down the road, not just at the day's receipts.

"I feel like...how we should re-frame the conversation is making sure businesses see this as a long-term investment that's going to benefit their business over the long term over necessarily an immediate cost that's going to effect their short-term profit," he said

"Whether it's a new business leader or it's a global, multinational company, we have to have a mindset shift where we prioritize the long term and we adopt a 'both and' mentality versus 'either, or' when it comes to sustainability.

Specifically, Lebec said "oftentimes when we talk about sustainable investing it can be thought of as screening out negative investments or at least divesting your investments for things that are bad for the environment such as fossil fuels."

But there's more to it than that. She said look for investments that keep the big picture in mind.

"(Make sure) the company (you might invest in) is proactive in everything that it is doing. It's proactively putting purpose, social impact, environmental impact, on the priority list."

Lebec also said people should make sure they're investing in a company that's both sustainable and ethical, which takes just a little more work.

Diversity in the board room, could lead to greater sustainability for the planet, she added.

"Ninety-eight percent of financial assets are directed and controlled by white men, and men are great, nobody wants to alienate men, but why would we not have women, people of color, people from emerging markets, and people from developing countries in that decision making room to better reflect where we need investment capital to go to create a more sustainable future," Lebec questioned.

"The problem with not having those people in the room, beyond the fact it's just wrong is that it completely stifles our perspective, it stifles our sense of priority. It stifles innovation; it's not productive."

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram