Photo of person of interest in killing of 13-year-old confirmed by DeKalb County Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a person of interest in the death of a 13-year-old last week. Police have not offered a name of the individual they are searching for but confirmed his picture with 11Alive. They are asking anyone with...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex. Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound. Channel 2...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police investigating woman's murder
A woman is dead and witnesses say it is all because of a fist fight. It happened at an apartment complex near Glenwood Road.
Police investigation underway after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex
LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a shooting at a complex in Lithonia Monday evening. 11Alive crews spotted DeKalb Police crime scene investigators at 5907 Sutcliffe Square around 6:30 p.m. Evidence markers were also seen on the second-floor railing of the complex. DeKalb Police said it appears...
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
2 men shot to death at Gwinnett County apartment complex; shooters still on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said two men were shot and killed at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Parc 1695 apartments around 11 p.m. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 13-year-old boy last seen near Duluth Walmart
DULUTH, Ga. - Police in Duluth are looking for a 13-year-old boy, who hasn't been seen for about four days. Police said 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling was seen at around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 21 at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road, a Walmart in Duluth. The GBI said he may be traveling on foot.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Clayton County 16-year-old boy missing after leaving home Friday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday night. Officials say 16-year-old Christopher Lewis Jr. left his home on the 8000 block of Park Ridge Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. He has not returned home.
fox5atlanta.com
Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
Family of 4 escapes fire that destroys DeKalb home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family of four is now safe after escaping a fire in their DeKalb County home overnight. The fire happened in Decatur on Second Avenue. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was on the scene of the fire during Channel 2 News This Morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Sheriff: DeKalb man charged with threatening to kill woman, pointing gun at her
A man was arrested Monday after he threatened to kill a woman in DeKalb County last week, the sheriff’s office said....
CBS 46
19-year-old charged with stabbing his 4-year-old nephew in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Gwinnett County police officials say a 4-year-old boy was stabbed by his 19-year-old uncle early Sunday morning in Gwinnett County. Police responded to an injured child call on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville around 8 a.m. According to police officials,...
fox5atlanta.com
Airport police evacuate precinct office due to dead rat
Atlanta police evacuated part of its airport office after a very large dead rat was found. The airport precinct is not the only city of Atlanta building with a rat problem.
Mother of Paulding brothers killed in house fire says she is ‘irrevocably heartbroken’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of two brothers killed in a Paulding County house fire called her sons her “pride and joy” and thanked the community for helping to raise the money to lay them to rest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect
SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot at Atlanta auto parts store dies
ATLANTA - The man found shot in the parking lot of a southeast Atlanta auto parts store last Thursday evening has died. DeKalb County police say officers found the man shot at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
WXIA 11 Alive
Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
fox5atlanta.com
20-year-old woman found dead at Arabia Mountain
ARABIA MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A woman's body was found in the Arabia Mountain area Saturday morning. DeKalb County police say they found a deceased female in a body of water around 11:20 a.m. Officers are currently investigating whether the woman they found has any connection to a recently missing person...
