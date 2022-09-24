ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 13-year-old boy last seen near Duluth Walmart

DULUTH, Ga. - Police in Duluth are looking for a 13-year-old boy, who hasn't been seen for about four days. Police said 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling was seen at around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 21 at 2635 Pleasant Hill Road, a Walmart in Duluth. The GBI said he may be traveling on foot.
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect

SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot at Atlanta auto parts store dies

ATLANTA - The man found shot in the parking lot of a southeast Atlanta auto parts store last Thursday evening has died. DeKalb County police say officers found the man shot at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

20-year-old woman found dead at Arabia Mountain

ARABIA MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A woman's body was found in the Arabia Mountain area Saturday morning. DeKalb County police say they found a deceased female in a body of water around 11:20 a.m. Officers are currently investigating whether the woman they found has any connection to a recently missing person...
LITHONIA, GA

