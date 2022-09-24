Read full article on original website
KCBY
September is coming to a close, and schools are still searching for enough teachers
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — September is coming to a close, and public schools are still struggling to have a teacher for every classroom. Texas school administrators on Friday shared what they're doing to recruit teachers while admitting teaching is not as attractive a career as it used to be.
KCBY
Gas prices rise in Oregon; average now above $5
EUGENE, Ore. — The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is above five dollars a gallon for the first time since early August. After weeks of steady decline in prices they are now heading in the opposite direction. In Eugene and Springfield, prices have risen nearly...
KCBY
Gift giving groups help combat frustrating inflation
PORTLAND, Ore. — How do you combat inflation? Well, you pay nothing at all. If it sounds like a dream, it’s not. People all over the area are getting quality stuff for free right now, and you can join them. The latest inflation numbers are less than calming....
KCBY
DeSantis declares State of Emergency for 24 counties ahead of potential hurricane
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 Florida counties that are potentially in the path of Tropical Storm Ian. He said the storm has the potential to strengthen and become a major hurricane in the next few days. DeSantis issued...
