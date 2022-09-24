ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, NC

my40.tv

UNCA, Buncombe County to partner for active aging center

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Older adults and their caregivers may soon have another place to go for help. The UNC Asheville Executive and Governance Committee of the Board of Trustees met Monday to discuss a community partnership program with Buncombe County. The committee approved a resolution to establish an active aging center on the university's campus.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org

Breeana Clayton Named Henderson County Beginning Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 26, 2022) – Breeana Clayton, an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Hendersonville Middle School, is named the Henderson County Beginning Teacher for 2022-2023. HCPS Superintendent Mark R. Garrett and the District’s leadership team surprised Ms. Clayton while she was teaching Friday morning. Clayton is a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

Almost $700K awarded in first round of HOME Funds

The first round of funding has been awarded to six far-western counties participating in a housing consortium. The agreement allows Western North Carolina to qualify for more funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development(HUD). In 2020,Haywood, Jackson, Macon, Swain, Graham and Clay counties came together to form...
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Asheville Middle School's newly-designed gym floor fixes mistake

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Middle School's gymnasium floor has been redesigned to bring it up to state athletic standards. When the school was built in 2016, an error led to incorrect dimensions for the school’s basketball court. Because of the issue, the court did not meet North Carolina High School Athletic Association requirements.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Cummins-Meritor Selects Henderson County for Second Expansion of its Largest North American Manufacturing Plant

Cummins-Meritor, a business unit within Cummins’ components segment, will add 40 new jobs in Henderson County. This latest expansion will invest $17 million to support the company’s automation expansion in its current manufacturing facility outside of Fletcher. “Cummins-Meritor has chosen to grow their company right here in Henderson...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
