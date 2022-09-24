Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
my40.tv
UNCA, Buncombe County to partner for active aging center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Older adults and their caregivers may soon have another place to go for help. The UNC Asheville Executive and Governance Committee of the Board of Trustees met Monday to discuss a community partnership program with Buncombe County. The committee approved a resolution to establish an active aging center on the university's campus.
Feral swine trap loan program now available in five N.C. counties
RALEIGH — A new pilot program through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services aims to give landowners in five North Carolina counties the tools they need to remove invasive pigs from their land. The 5-County Trap Loan Program, which is now available in Anson, Davie, Haywood, Montgomery...
hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org
Breeana Clayton Named Henderson County Beginning Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 26, 2022) – Breeana Clayton, an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Hendersonville Middle School, is named the Henderson County Beginning Teacher for 2022-2023. HCPS Superintendent Mark R. Garrett and the District’s leadership team surprised Ms. Clayton while she was teaching Friday morning. Clayton is a...
bpr.org
Almost $700K awarded in first round of HOME Funds
The first round of funding has been awarded to six far-western counties participating in a housing consortium. The agreement allows Western North Carolina to qualify for more funding from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development(HUD). In 2020,Haywood, Jackson, Macon, Swain, Graham and Clay counties came together to form...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Asheville Middle School's newly-designed gym floor fixes mistake
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Middle School's gymnasium floor has been redesigned to bring it up to state athletic standards. When the school was built in 2016, an error led to incorrect dimensions for the school’s basketball court. Because of the issue, the court did not meet North Carolina High School Athletic Association requirements.
asheville.com
Cummins-Meritor Selects Henderson County for Second Expansion of its Largest North American Manufacturing Plant
Cummins-Meritor, a business unit within Cummins’ components segment, will add 40 new jobs in Henderson County. This latest expansion will invest $17 million to support the company’s automation expansion in its current manufacturing facility outside of Fletcher. “Cummins-Meritor has chosen to grow their company right here in Henderson...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 714 pm EDT, Sep 25t
Ashe NC-Watauga NC- 714 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022. Watauga and southwestern Ashe Counties through 745 PM EDT…. At 713 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Peoria, or near Beech Mountain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size...
my40.tv
Speak up: Mills River seeks public input on what to do with remaining COVID relief funding
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River is looking for help from the community. Town officials want the public’s input on what they should do with the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. In total, Mills River received more than $2.3 million over a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
East Henderson High custodian to retire after unexpected 43 years on the job
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — Nancy Harris first walked through the doors of East Henderson High School in 1979. The veteran custodian said she never expected to be on the job for more than five years. “After five years, I thought, well a little bit longer because I...
my40.tv
Winner winner! Buncombe County woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect...
my40.tv
Welcome to Bakersville! New visitor's center highlights area businesses, festivals & more
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Bakersville is rolling out the welcome mat with a brand new visitor's center. The Bakersville Area Welcome Center is located in the middle of town on Mitchell Avenue. It offers a one-stop guide to area businesses, events and festivals. The center features...
my40.tv
Student's artwork one of two designs under consideration for new Mountaineers logo
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountaineer mascot has been around for years for Tuscola High School. But Appalachian State University said the logo is virtually identical to its copyrighted version and wanted to see changes made to Tuscola's. There are two designs on the table to help solve the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously Abandoned
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In western North Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming Great Smoky Mountain town. Keep reading to learn more.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country
As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
NC woman celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn, of Candler, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize, […]
my40.tv
"Fishing can teach you life lessons" Words of wisdom from the streams of Appalachia
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tom Panek has been fishing for over 50 years. Since moving to western North Carolina in 1995, he has fished the length of the mountains from Virginia all the way down to the Tennessee border. "I've fished in North Mills River, Ivy River, up...
Smoky Mountain News
Canton woman’s lawsuit will test COVID immunity law for health care providers
A Canton woman has filed a lawsuit against the Hospital Corporation of America in which she claims “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence” during the birth of her son led to his suffering a permanent hypoxic brain injury that will allegedly leave him to deal with cerebral palsy and “associated delays and disabilities” for the rest of his life.
Appalachian Power map: Hundreds of customer outages reported Monday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Appalachian Power on Monday morning reported hundreds of customer outages throughout multiple communities in Sullivan and Hawkins counties following a storm Sunday night. According to an area outage map, there are 1,239 customer outages total in Northeast Tennessee communities — many cited to be due to “tree contact.” Hundreds of customer […]
my40.tv
'Please help me find my my buddy:' Search underway for man's best friend of 10 years
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a night like any other for Nick, who's mostly been on the road for the past year, until he couldn't find his best friend. Now, a community in Western North Carolina is coming together to help find his beloved dog. Nick says...
my40.tv
"I don't think it's too much to ask" Parent creates petition to walk daughter to school
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Black Mountain mom is taking on her child's school system by petitioning for the right to walk her daughter to school. “This is really important to me,” says Kaycee Eckhardt. “The ability to walk my child to school in a safe community is a value for me.”
Comments / 0