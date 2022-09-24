Read full article on original website
Kim's Cart features fall decor deals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is the perfect time to change up your home decor. Local deals expert Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim’s Cart has more on where to get deals for your home.
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast caserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
Tri-State sending manpower in advance of Hurricane Ian's landfall
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Several local groups and agencies have already sent people to both Florida and Alabama to assist with recovery efforts once Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Ohio Task Force One set off for Alabama Saturday from the Dayton area. Saturday’s deployment consisted of 47 first responders, including several from the Cincinnati Fire Department and one from the West Chester Fire Department.
Local teen who beat brain cancer uses lemonade stand to raise money for hospital
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center got a financial boost in its fight against cancer. The help is coming from a teenager from Northern Kentucky who beat brain cancer 11 years ago. Now she is paying it forward by selling lemonade. "It’s a good way to...
Parents express concern over proposal to close Anderson High School
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - During the latest Forest Hills Board of Education meeting on Sept. 21, parents addressed concerns about the consolidation of high schools in the district. "Last week, I learned that the board has a plan to sell Anderson High School by the end of the year,...
Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wraps up
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wrapped up Saturday night. From rock music Friday to country Saturday, artists broke out acoustic guitars and string instruments for a night filled with great music. The line up included Rachel Holt, Neon Circus, and Granger Smith.
Ohio AP high school football polls have 9 area teams ranked, 2 No. 1s and 3 No. 2s
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Moeller (19) 6-0 199. 2. Lakota West 6-0 159. 3. Lakewood St. Edward 5-1 143. 4. Elder...
Local residents honor decade-long tradition in memory of sergeant killed in line of duty
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – People braved a morning rain shower in Lebanon Sunday to support the memory of a Warren County sergeant. Sgt. Brian Dulle was killed in the line of duty in 2011. For the past 10 years, people have gathered to hold a 5K run/walk event in...
Adopt-a-Pet: McGraw is a hound dog who needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care is full of pets who need to find their forever homes, including McGraw. The shelter says he is a total hound dog who loves to talk to you, loves to be with you and is sad when you leave.
Photos: Robber targets Northern Kentucky bank
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police hope surveillance video will lead them to a bank robber. Police say the man targeted the U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The robber did not show a weapon. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area and believe the robber...
New eatery in Madisonville contains 8 restaurants inside
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new eatery is open in Madisonville. It's called Element Eatery. Inside, foodies will find eight restaurants offering everything from pizza and salad to tacos and noodles. If you like beer, they also have a "Brewstillery" featuring 48 taps of beer. The new spot opens at...
Fire temporarily forces guests out of Sharonville hotel in the middle of the night
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) At least a few dozen guests staying at a hotel in Sharonville had to temporarily evacuate in the middle of the night due to a fire. It happened around 3 a.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton on East Kemper Road. Officials said there was a...
Adopt-a-Pet: Tinkers, Pickles, and Flower would make great family pets!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - No matter what kind of home you have, Tinkers, Pickles, and Flower would make a great pet for you and your family!. Tinkers is a one-year-old Australian Cattle Dog. She has a lot of energy, and will need more training, but is both playful and sweet. Pickles...
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
Woman hit by car in Bridgetown
BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Bridgetown, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Lawrence Road near Marcella Drive just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said. Police do not know the condition of the victim.
Cincinnati City Council considers grant for new crimefighting measure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Members of the Cincinnati City Council will soon vote on whether or not to accept a $299,200 federal grant to buy a platform that will improve the response to, and investigation, of violent crime. According to its website, FususONE™ is a cloud-based real-time crime map which combines...
Police investigating shooting in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
Reward offered for information in Clermont County suspected arson
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia Township home burned down last week and investigators believe it may have been arson. Firefighters were called to the home on Vista Lake Drive on Sept. 20 at about 8:30 p.m. Fire destroyed the home and a vehicle. No one was home at...
Local man arrested after threatening to strangle his sister
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man with a long criminal record is behind bars after threatening to strangle one of his sisters. Police say Christopher Lackey called her while she was shopping in Western Hills with another one of his sisters. Lackey also appeared in court on charges he shot a...
