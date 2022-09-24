ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Kim's Cart features fall decor deals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fall is the perfect time to change up your home decor. Local deals expert Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim’s Cart has more on where to get deals for your home.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Tri-State sending manpower in advance of Hurricane Ian's landfall

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Several local groups and agencies have already sent people to both Florida and Alabama to assist with recovery efforts once Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Ohio Task Force One set off for Alabama Saturday from the Dayton area. Saturday’s deployment consisted of 47 first responders, including several from the Cincinnati Fire Department and one from the West Chester Fire Department.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRC

Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wraps up

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest wrapped up Saturday night. From rock music Friday to country Saturday, artists broke out acoustic guitars and string instruments for a night filled with great music. The line up included Rachel Holt, Neon Circus, and Granger Smith.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Photos: Robber targets Northern Kentucky bank

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police hope surveillance video will lead them to a bank robber. Police say the man targeted the U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The robber did not show a weapon. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area and believe the robber...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

New eatery in Madisonville contains 8 restaurants inside

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new eatery is open in Madisonville. It's called Element Eatery. Inside, foodies will find eight restaurants offering everything from pizza and salad to tacos and noodles. If you like beer, they also have a "Brewstillery" featuring 48 taps of beer. The new spot opens at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman hit by car in Bridgetown

BRIDGETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was hit by a vehicle Sunday night in Bridgetown, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Lawrence Road near Marcella Drive just before 8 p.m., the Sheriff’s office said. Police do not know the condition of the victim.
BRIDGETOWN NORTH, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati City Council considers grant for new crimefighting measure

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Members of the Cincinnati City Council will soon vote on whether or not to accept a $299,200 federal grant to buy a platform that will improve the response to, and investigation, of violent crime. According to its website, FususONE™ is a cloud-based real-time crime map which combines...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local man arrested after threatening to strangle his sister

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man with a long criminal record is behind bars after threatening to strangle one of his sisters. Police say Christopher Lackey called her while she was shopping in Western Hills with another one of his sisters. Lackey also appeared in court on charges he shot a...
CINCINNATI, OH

