ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whoa! Michigan deer seen jumping over car on police dashcam

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire, Andrew Birkle
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2je0oL_0i87Pvp000

( WLNS ) — This deer is ready for the NBA!

The Michigan State Police Fifth District account recently tweeted some dashcam video of an athletic deer casually jumping over a car on the road.

‘Swatting’ at schools: Police investigate false reports

The deer was one of several crossing the road at the time, and luckily disaster was averted on multiple fronts. MSP used the video as an opportunity to remind people to watch out for deer this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kcsa7_0i87Pvp000

“Reminder: If deer cross your path – apply controlled braking; steer straight; don’t swerve,” MSP Fifth District said.

Avoiding deer-car crashes

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says there are few things to do if it looks like you’re about to hit a deer.

The department says you should brake firmly but stay in your lane. Do not swerve to avoid the animal, since this could create more danger for you and other vehicles.

Be aware of when you’re most likely to encounter deer on roadways: TPWD says the highest-risk periods are from sunset to midnight and in the hours before sunrise. Drivers should remember that deer rarely travel solo — if you see one, there are likely more nearby.

As previously mentioned, fall is also a very active time for deer.

The Conversation reports the highest-risk time of autumn is once daylight saving time ends, which varies each year. This year, daylight saving time is scheduled to end Sunday, Nov. 6. It’s during this time that there are more drivers on the road in the dark, increasing odds of collisions.

It’s also important, Consumer Reports recommends, to use slower speeds overall during high-risk time periods. Additionally, it goes without saying that drivers should always wear their seatbelts.

There are over 1 million deer-vehicle crashes each year in the U.S., says the Conversation. That’s about 200 human deaths and 29,000 serious injuries.

Is Taylor Swift headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023? Fans are convinced they’ve found clues

What should you do if you see an injured deer on the road?

It depends on the deer’s condition on what you should do.

Texas Parks and Wildlife explains you should call your local game warden if the deer has only been hit or injured.

If you’re sure the deer is dead, TPWD says you can (as safely as possible) move the deer out of the roadway and alert your local department of transportation. It’s advised, however, that you avoid touching deer as much as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Sunset, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
WDTN

I-71 southbound shutdown near SR 72 following fatal crash

SABINA, Ohio (WDTN) — Interstate 71 south is shutdown following a fatal crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-71 southbound just south of SR 72. The call came in just after 8:45 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022. Three cars were involved. One person died, and at least two others […]
SABINA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Whoa#Dashcam#Brake#Nba#The Michigan State Police#Msp Fifth District
WDTN

Missing Ohio 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent

On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WDTN

Kickoff time set for Ohio State-Michigan State game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A kickoff time has been set for Ohio State’s game Oct. 8 against Michigan State. The game in East Lansing, Michigan, will begin at 4 p.m. The third-ranked Buckeyes (4-0) are coming off a 52-21 win over Wisconsin, and before getting to the Spartans, they must face Rutgers on Saturday at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy