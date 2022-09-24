With the weather cooling down in the Treasure Valley, that can only mean one thing – cuffing season is upon us. What is “cuffing season,” you ask? According to Miriam-Webster, cuffing season is the time of year when "single people begin looking for short-term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year.” The dictionary also says that cuffing season begins in October and ends around Valentine’s Day… maybe that’s why everyone breaks up the day before?

BOISE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO