Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
A child is once again a victim of gun violence in Hampton Roads
So far this year, CHKD says they've treated 14 children for gunshot wounds, but that is on track to be lower than the 34 in 2021 and 37 in 2020.
Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw trash in his yard
A Norfolk neighborhood is on edge after a homeowner was shot at while confronting a group of people who threw trash in his yard.
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
flathatnews.com
The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia
Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
Eligibility for toll relief expands to benefit more residents
Eligibility for toll relief has expanded to benefit more Downtown and Midtown tunnel drivers, beginning November 1.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their children
The number of Hampton Roads parents choosing to homeschool their kids have skyrocketed since 2019 -- and experts say there are a few reasons why.
vabeach.com
Pub and Bar Trivia – Places to Play Around Virginia Beach
Also known as bar trivia, pub trivia is a game that has drawn people towards pubs for years now. It’s a jolly night of playing quiz games with strangers as you bond over drinks and food. Even teetotallers are often drawn into game night just to take part in...
Teen male shot in Newport News
The victim is believed to be a male teenager, and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
US Navy Chief friends raise over $1,000 to donate after dispute
It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S Navy chief petty officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.
Police in Newport News investigating shooting that happened Sunday afternoon
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is fighting for his life after being shot in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, they responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road where they found found a male they said they "believe" to be a teenager who had been shot. The spokesperson said the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Williamsburg residents recount damaging storms
A line of heavy storms rocked parts of Williamsburg Sunday. Trees were uprooted, several homes saw damage, and thousands were left without power.
Missing Virginia Beach man found
Police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing Virginia Beach man.
Virginia Aquarium mourns loss of Komodo dragon
According to a news release, 17-year-old Sanchez was an active and precocious dragon who loved resting in the sunlight, overlooking Owls Creek, and coming nose-to-nose with guests who visited him.
2 men walked into Norfolk hospital with gunshot wounds
The call for the walk-in came in just before 9:30 p.m. at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police say two adult males were reported with serious injuries.
Why Virginia pizza shop is 'under old management'
In 2017, Brian Betts sold York County's beloved "The Pizza Shop" to venture into the world of toys and collectibles. After the joint closed last year, Betts decided to return to his first love.
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
