ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
flathatnews.com

The choice is clear in the First Congressional District of Virginia

Karen Arnold McPherson graduated with a B.A. in Economics ’69. Email her at kamcpherson168@gmail.com. The views expressed in the article are the author’s own. A recent guest editorial in The Flat Hat focused on the reasons why the College of William and Mary students should vote in the upcoming City Council election in Williamsburg. Today, I want to emphasize the broader issues that are at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and encourage students to pay attention to the contest for the area’s House of Representatives seat as well.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingston#Police#Canada#Chesapeake Homes
13News Now

Police in Newport News investigating shooting that happened Sunday afternoon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A male is fighting for his life after being shot in Newport News Sunday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department, they responded to an emergency call shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road where they found found a male they said they "believe" to be a teenager who had been shot. The spokesperson said the victim's injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy