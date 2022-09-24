ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Fox 19

Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday. Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Clay died at the scene, police said. There is no word of...
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus near UC's campus

CINCINNATI — Police are responding after reports of a crash involving a Metro bus that occurred near the University of Cincinnati's campus on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at 299 Martin Luther King Drive East around 12:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper Road in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries at East Kemper Road and Tri County Parkway in Springdale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC

Photos: Robber targets Northern Kentucky bank

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police hope surveillance video will lead them to a bank robber. Police say the man targeted the U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The robber did not show a weapon. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area and believe the robber...
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
