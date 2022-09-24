Read full article on original website
Man shot near Rumpke in Colerain, walks into Speedway covered in blood
Colerain Police Chaplain Jim Love said the victim was shot at an unknown location near Rumpke and then went to the Speedway where his car was found in the parking lot.
Butler County father pleads guilty after 5-year-old son accidentally shoots himself
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man admitted his role after his 5-year-old son shot himself. Fernando Enamorado pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted child endangering on Monday. Police and EMTs were called to a home on 10th Avenue on April 27 for a report of a...
Hamilton County Sheriff plans to retire helicopters, expand drone program
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is retiring its two helicopters and instead expanding their drone program to respond to calls for missing people, fleeing suspects, surveillance and security.
Police identify man shot, killed in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Officers identified a man that shot and killed in Millvale Friday. Officers say they arrived at the 3200 block of Beekman Street shortly before 6 p.m. and found Demetrius Clay, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound. Clay died at the scene, police said. There is no word of...
Reward offered for information in Clermont County suspected arson
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia Township home burned down last week and investigators believe it may have been arson. Firefighters were called to the home on Vista Lake Drive on Sept. 20 at about 8:30 p.m. Fire destroyed the home and a vehicle. No one was home at...
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus near UC's campus
CINCINNATI — Police are responding after reports of a crash involving a Metro bus that occurred near the University of Cincinnati's campus on Monday. The two-vehicle crash happened at 299 Martin Luther King Drive East around 12:17 p.m. No injuries have been reported.
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend, firing shots at his estranged wife at local bar
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend and firing shots at his estranged wife at a Roselawn nightclub. Kiara Neel faces two counts of felonious assault. Police say all three were at Brandy's Lounge on Reading Road early Sunday morning. The estranged wife of Neel's boyfriend...
Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield.
Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Reed Hartman Highway and Cornell Road in Blue Ash.
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries at East Kemper Road and Tri County Parkway in Springdale.
Photos: Robber targets Northern Kentucky bank
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police hope surveillance video will lead them to a bank robber. Police say the man targeted the U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Monday. The robber did not show a weapon. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area and believe the robber...
Police investigating shooting in the West End
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the West End Saturday night. It happened on David Street near Pinecone Lane around 8 p.m. No information has been released on any victims. Authorities have also not said if they have any suspects.
Suspect breaks into Harrison home, steals boat cover then attempts to take homeowner’s car
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is accused of breaking into a home in Harrison, stealing a boat cover, and then trying to steal the homeowner’s car. According to court documents, Justin Rosenbalm, 36, found the car sitting inside the homeowner’s vehicle parked outside, then walked into the garage.
Suspects arrested after shots fired outside Bobby Mackey’s nightclub, sources say
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Two men believed to have fired multiple gunshots at a Northern Kentucky bar were arrested Monday. The dramatic arrests happened around 5 p.m. near Newport on The Levee. Officers the Newport, Fort Thomas and Southgate police departments took the men into custody in front of Brio...
Police ask for help identifying multiple theft suspects
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three theft suspects. In a social media post KPD shows pictures of two women and a man at an area store. Police said the two women are suspected of stealing a credit card that the man then...
Local residents honor decade-long tradition in memory of sergeant killed in line of duty
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) – People braved a morning rain shower in Lebanon Sunday to support the memory of a Warren County sergeant. Sgt. Brian Dulle was killed in the line of duty in 2011. For the past 10 years, people have gathered to hold a 5K run/walk event in...
1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1800 block of Auburn Avenue after a woman called police saying her friend was stabbed, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. >>Witness: Man stabbed to death after...
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday’s fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-71 in Greene County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person has died, and three others have been taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on Southbound Interstate 71 in Greene County Sunday night. >>RELATED: At least 1 person flown to hospital following crash on Eastbound I-70 Crews were dispatched to the area of...
Pike County murder trial: Third week starts with evidence from 4th scene
More BCI and coroner testimony is expected Monday as the trial of a man accused of murdering eight people in Pike County in 2016 continues into its third week.
