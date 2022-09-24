ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC

Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
WELCOME TO THE DEPARTMENT OF ART AND ART HISTORYWho we are and what we value

The Department of Art and Art History (ART) offers three separate but interrelated undergraduate programs. Art history, leading to the BA, affords the opportunity to study the arts of Asia, the Pacific, and the West in a historical and cultural context. The studio art programs provide students either with a broad-based, liberal arts approach via the BA or with a more focused studio specialization leading to the BFA. The latter is considered more appropriate for students intending to pursue the MFA at the graduate level.
the university of hawai'i system

Top chefs inspire UH Community College culinary students

The next generation of local chefs got a special opportunity to hear from and engage with internationally prominent chefs, influencers and innovators at the Kapiʻolani Community College and Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP) student conference, Near and Far 2022: Cool Ideas and Hot Food in September. More than...
KITV.com

Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
hawaiinewsnow.com

E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
KITV.com

UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus

MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu looks to fill over 20 vacant board and commission spots

The City and County of Honolulu has over 20 vacant volunteer positions for boards, commissions and committees. Here are the boards, commissions and committees with vacant positions, along with the number of positions in parentheses:. Civil Service Commission (1) Elections Special Needs Advisory Committee (1) Honolulu Ethics Commission (1) Grants...
midpac.edu

One School, the Mid-Pacific Way

Living and working as a community has been top of mind for us at Mid-Pacific, especially after more than two years of visible reminders that separation due to Covid-19 was necessary for safety and health. While the safety and health of everyone on campus remains a priority, we are mindful that maintaining a sense of community will help all of us overcome the impact of Covid. The faculty and staff have been fully attentive to strengthening classroom communities daily. It is undoubtedly one of the most important goals of the teacher. Singing the oli altogether at Noio firelane facing Mānoa Valley every Monday morning is community made visible.
Michael Bruno
KITV.com

Ask an official: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You have questions for our officials, and we want to help you get answers. Residents submitted questions for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the mayor appeared live on KITV4 Island News at 4 to answer the questions. Question: "I would like to know if you would reconsider...
hawaiipublicradio.org

City hopes to increase public trust in Honolulu Liquor Commission

The Honolulu City Council is working on a measure to increase public trust in the Liquor Commission and overhaul its operations. Years of allegations of inappropriate behavior and unjust investigations have led to waning trust. The city auditor in 2019 recommended the commission create an internal affairs unit to review...
imagesofoldhawaii.com

“Swillauea”

In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
KITV.com

New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel. Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions...
hawaiinewsnow.com

WWII Nisei soldiers honored in special Punchbowl ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Sept. 29, 1943, Sgt. Joe Takata of the 100th Infantry Battalion died near Salerno, Italy. He was the first American of Japanese ancestry killed in combat in World War II. To mark that milestone, the Nisei Veterans Legacy organization hosts a Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service at...
