the university of hawai'i system
Free carpenter pre-apprenticeship training offered at Honolulu CC
Seats are available in a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training program offered by Honolulu Community College for residents interested in pursuing career pathways in the skilled trades as carpenters, drywallers and millwrights starting October 10, 2022. The successful completion of this intensive, hands-on course serves as a direct pathway to...
the university of hawai'i system
WELCOME TO THE DEPARTMENT OF ART AND ART HISTORYWho we are and what we value
The Department of Art and Art History (ART) offers three separate but interrelated undergraduate programs. Art history, leading to the BA, affords the opportunity to study the arts of Asia, the Pacific, and the West in a historical and cultural context. The studio art programs provide students either with a broad-based, liberal arts approach via the BA or with a more focused studio specialization leading to the BFA. The latter is considered more appropriate for students intending to pursue the MFA at the graduate level.
the university of hawai'i system
Top chefs inspire UH Community College culinary students
The next generation of local chefs got a special opportunity to hear from and engage with internationally prominent chefs, influencers and innovators at the Kapiʻolani Community College and Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP) student conference, Near and Far 2022: Cool Ideas and Hot Food in September. More than...
KITV.com
Public libraries closed across Hawaii due to 'unspecified threat'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- All public libraries in Hawaii have been closed, Monday, due to an unspecified threat, officials said. Authorities did not say what the threat was or how it was delivered. A representative with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) says the department is working with local law enforcement on when it could be safe to re-open.
hawaiinewsnow.com
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
KITV.com
UH officials urge students to find other ways to get to campus
MANOA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The parking issue on Oahu spills over and onto college campuses - including UH Manoa. School officials stress not all students are guaranteed a parking pass and the university encourages students to look at other ways to get to campus. Almost 90% of students are taking...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu looks to fill over 20 vacant board and commission spots
The City and County of Honolulu has over 20 vacant volunteer positions for boards, commissions and committees. Here are the boards, commissions and committees with vacant positions, along with the number of positions in parentheses:. Civil Service Commission (1) Elections Special Needs Advisory Committee (1) Honolulu Ethics Commission (1) Grants...
midpac.edu
One School, the Mid-Pacific Way
Living and working as a community has been top of mind for us at Mid-Pacific, especially after more than two years of visible reminders that separation due to Covid-19 was necessary for safety and health. While the safety and health of everyone on campus remains a priority, we are mindful that maintaining a sense of community will help all of us overcome the impact of Covid. The faculty and staff have been fully attentive to strengthening classroom communities daily. It is undoubtedly one of the most important goals of the teacher. Singing the oli altogether at Noio firelane facing Mānoa Valley every Monday morning is community made visible.
KITV.com
Ask an official: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You have questions for our officials, and we want to help you get answers. Residents submitted questions for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and the mayor appeared live on KITV4 Island News at 4 to answer the questions. Question: "I would like to know if you would reconsider...
Honolulu Council Race: Candidates Vie To Represent Pearl City After Close Primary
In the Honolulu City Council election for the area surrounding Pearl City, Republican state Rep. Val Aquino Okimoto is pitching herself as the fresh face voters want while longtime Democratic politician Ron Menor says his decades as a city and state lawmaker will allow him to be effective. The District...
hawaiipublicradio.org
City hopes to increase public trust in Honolulu Liquor Commission
The Honolulu City Council is working on a measure to increase public trust in the Liquor Commission and overhaul its operations. Years of allegations of inappropriate behavior and unjust investigations have led to waning trust. The city auditor in 2019 recommended the commission create an internal affairs unit to review...
No more malasada puffs at Leonard’s Bakery (for now)
From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard's Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth.
imagesofoldhawaii.com
“Swillauea”
In 1898, the US Army built a seawall and filled a submerged coral reef on the ‘Ewa (western) side of Kaʻākaukukui for a gun emplacement at Fort Armstrong to protect the mouth of adjoining Honolulu Harbor. At the turn of the century, Ala Moana Boulevard was built...
‘Bows Football Final — New Mexico State reaction
The BFF crew reacts to Saturday's loss at New Mexico State.
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
Review: United Airlines 777-300ER Business Class Honolulu – Chicago
After a lovely flight to Honolulu, it was time to head back…this time on a United Airlines 777-300ER in business class. The flight was even lovelier due to one amazing flight attendant and I slept soundly for six hours between a hearty dinner and breakfast. United Airlines 777-300ER Business...
Wedding bells booming in Hawaii in 2022
According to industry experts, it's hard to think of a more popular time to have a wedding than this summer has been, with pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror of life's limo to the future.
Ala Moana Center hosts job fair
The Ala Moana Center hosted a job fair today where there were many different options for applicants.
KITV.com
New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11
HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel. Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WWII Nisei soldiers honored in special Punchbowl ceremony
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Sept. 29, 1943, Sgt. Joe Takata of the 100th Infantry Battalion died near Salerno, Italy. He was the first American of Japanese ancestry killed in combat in World War II. To mark that milestone, the Nisei Veterans Legacy organization hosts a Nisei Soldiers Memorial Service at...
