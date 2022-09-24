Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Police presence to increase at Sioux Falls Regional Airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police presence will increase at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. That is a topic that will be covered at Tuesday’s Minnehaha County Commissioner’s meeting. The commissioners will Convert the Part-Time, Benefits Eligible Airport Deputy Sheriff Supervisor Position to Full-Time. Additionally, the commissioners...
sdstandardnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor Rick Knobe: With early voting underway, here are some candidates and one issue he supports
Early voting starts Friday, Sept. 23, in South Dakota. I’m not going to tell you how to vote. I am going to tell you my thoughts about my choices. I’m an independent. Have been for about a decade. My previous party has embraced the dark side. It is no longer a party, but a cult. Not all of them, but most. They seem to be against everything which can be positive and lifting people up, and for promoting false information, insurrection and dividing us.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Marlys Sue (Greenhoff) Muller
pipestonestar.com
Pipestone County Star
Marlys Sue (Greenhoff) Muller, 76, Sioux Falls, S.D., died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Thursday, Sept. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 327 S. Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
dakotafreepress.com
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
gowatertown.net
Tractor rear ended by pickup truck in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an accident that involved a vehicle rear ending a farm impelment. It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday northwest of Bruce. Authorities say a tractor with an attached disc mower was rear ended by a pickup. The collision caused the...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids woman arrested for forgery
ROCK RAPIDS—A 59-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22, on a charge of forgery. The arrest of Lisa Gay Vande Stouwe stemmed from her allegedly forged another woman’s name to a document on March 2 in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fall Festival has officially kicked off at the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg and runs until the end of October. It runs every Friday through Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We spoke with General Manager, Amber Halvorson, to learn more...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for phone theft
LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a Lyon County warrant for third-degree theft in connection with an incident at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Mhmd Kinan Altayyan stemmed from him taking an iPhone 13...
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
kiwaradio.com
Combine Fire Near Sibley Causes Likely Over A Half Million Dollars In Damage To Combine, Soybeans
Sibley, Iowa– A newer combine and 40 to 50 acres of soybeans were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, September 25, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 1:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a combine fire near Redwing Avenue and 130th Street, two and a half miles east of Sibley and four north.
Early Morning Sioux Falls Fire Under Investigation
It was either a very late night or early morning wake-up call for two Sioux Falls residents in a home on Euclid Avenue. At around 2:22 A.M. this morning, (Monday, 9/26/22) Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home at 209 South Euclid Avenue. A report came in that...
Sioux Falls Is Home to Two of the Most Popular Steakhouse Chains in America
There are only three national steakhouse chains that do more than $1 billion dollars in sales each year and you can find two of them in Sioux Falls. Eat This, Not That is out with a new ranking of the top ten most profitable steakhouse chains in America and each of the top two restaurants has a presence in South Dakota's largest city.
KELOLAND TV
LCSO: Threat to Harrisburg High School investigated
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is “confident” students in Harrisburg will be safe at school Monday after investigating a threat. The superintendent says the district administration worked with law enforcement to determine the viability and details. In a message to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
KELOLAND TV
Another ‘Silver Coin Schemer’ pleads guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may remember our KELOLAND Investigation into the “Silver Coin Schemers:” the $12 million dollar plot to use investor money to buy silver coins. Those investors include victims in South Dakota. Authorities seized nearly $3 million in silver coins in Norway in...
brookingsradio.com
Bruce man injured in pickup/tractor collision
One man is injured in a collision between a farm tractor and a pickup. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened shortly before 8:00 o’clock Friday night northwest of Bruce on 201st Street, near 463rd Avenue. The tractor was being driven by 60-year-old Gregory Miller of Bruce....
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
