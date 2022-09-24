ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, MN

kelo.com

Police presence to increase at Sioux Falls Regional Airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police presence will increase at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. That is a topic that will be covered at Tuesday’s Minnehaha County Commissioner’s meeting. The commissioners will Convert the Part-Time, Benefits Eligible Airport Deputy Sheriff Supervisor Position to Full-Time. Additionally, the commissioners...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Former Sioux Falls Mayor Rick Knobe: With early voting underway, here are some candidates and one issue he supports

Early voting starts Friday, Sept. 23, in South Dakota. I’m not going to tell you how to vote. I am going to tell you my thoughts about my choices. I’m an independent. Have been for about a decade. My previous party has embraced the dark side. It is no longer a party, but a cult. Not all of them, but most. They seem to be against everything which can be positive and lifting people up, and for promoting false information, insurrection and dividing us.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pipestonestar.com

Death notice for Marlys Sue (Greenhoff) Muller

Marlys Sue (Greenhoff) Muller, 76, Sioux Falls, S.D., died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Thursday, Sept. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 327 S. Dakota Ave., Sioux Falls. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pipestonestar.com

Pipestone County Star

PIPESTONE COUNTY, MN
dakotafreepress.com

Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls

Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Tractor rear ended by pickup truck in Brookings County

BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an accident that involved a vehicle rear ending a farm impelment. It happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday northwest of Bruce. Authorities say a tractor with an attached disc mower was rear ended by a pickup. The collision caused the...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Rock Rapids woman arrested for forgery

ROCK RAPIDS—A 59-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22, on a charge of forgery. The arrest of Lisa Gay Vande Stouwe stemmed from her allegedly forged another woman’s name to a document on March 2 in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Fall Festival at Country Apple Orchard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fall Festival has officially kicked off at the Country Apple Orchard in Harrisburg and runs until the end of October. It runs every Friday through Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We spoke with General Manager, Amber Halvorson, to learn more...
HARRISBURG, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for phone theft

LARCHWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a Lyon County warrant for third-degree theft in connection with an incident at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Mhmd Kinan Altayyan stemmed from him taking an iPhone 13...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Combine Fire Near Sibley Causes Likely Over A Half Million Dollars In Damage To Combine, Soybeans

Sibley, Iowa– A newer combine and 40 to 50 acres of soybeans were destroyed in a fire on Sunday, September 25, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 1:30 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a combine fire near Redwing Avenue and 130th Street, two and a half miles east of Sibley and four north.
SIBLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

LCSO: Threat to Harrisburg High School investigated

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is “confident” students in Harrisburg will be safe at school Monday after investigating a threat. The superintendent says the district administration worked with law enforcement to determine the viability and details. In a message to...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
CANTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another ‘Silver Coin Schemer’ pleads guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may remember our KELOLAND Investigation into the “Silver Coin Schemers:” the $12 million dollar plot to use investor money to buy silver coins. Those investors include victims in South Dakota. Authorities seized nearly $3 million in silver coins in Norway in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Bruce man injured in pickup/tractor collision

One man is injured in a collision between a farm tractor and a pickup. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened shortly before 8:00 o’clock Friday night northwest of Bruce on 201st Street, near 463rd Avenue. The tractor was being driven by 60-year-old Gregory Miller of Bruce....
BRUCE, SD
Hot 104.7

One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota

(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN

