Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Fatal police-involved shooting in Brattleboro deemed ‘justified’
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro Police officer and two Vermont State Police sergeants will not be prosecuted for a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Brattleboro. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday announced the end of their reviews of the July...
WMUR.com
Officers were justified when they killed man considered person of interest in ex-girlfriend's death, Vermont AG says
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Officials with the Vermont attorney general's office said a Brattleboro police officer and two state police trooperswho shot and killed a man in July will not face charges. Officials said the officer and troopers were justified in their use of deadly force against Matthew Davis, 34.
NECN
Vt. Officers Who Fatally Shot Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation Will Not Face Prosecution
Three Vermont police officers - one from the Brattleboro Police Department and two from the Vermont State Police, will not face criminal charges after the fatal shooting of a person of interest in a homicide investigation, the state's attorney general said Monday. The Vermont Attorney General's Office was called in...
NECN
Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged
A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man to be sentenced this week in fentanyl distribution case
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of distributing fentanyl in Connecticut as part of a drug trafficking organization will be sentenced later this week. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, David Cintron pleaded guilty after investigators said he and another man used several locations to store, process and package fentanyl for street sale.
WMUR.com
Manchester police look to get youth out of court system with grant money request
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department is asking for some of the cash from the state's $40 million settlement with Johnson and Johnson that settle opioid offense claims against the drug-maker. The state attorney general's office announced the deal earlier this month. Manchester police want to use some...
NHPR
How a fired N.H. state trooper kept working in law enforcement
Last year, New Hampshire State Police fired a state trooper after determining he had illegally searched someone’s phone without a warrant and made false statements to investigators. The head of the agency declared his credibility “beyond repair.”. Three weeks later, the ex-trooper, Haden Wilber, found another job in...
mynbc5.com
Woman suffers life-threatening injury in shooting; Alstead man charged
ALSTEAD, N.H. — An Alstead man was arrested Monday after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting the night before. New Hampshire State Police said Jeremy Fitzgerald, 44, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they were called Sunday night to a home on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
manchesterinklink.com
Police seek info on bicycling bandit who robbed Cumby’s of ciggies and cash
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Cumberland Farms at 275 Hanover St. for a report of an armed robbery. The clerk told police that a male came into the store around 6:45 a.m. His face was concealed so that only his eyes were visible. The clerk reported that the male walked to the front registers and said he had a gun. The suspect hid his right hand under a red cloth and pointed it toward the clerk. He demanded money and cartons of cigarettes, and once he had them both, he left the store. He was last seen on a bicycle heading south on Beech Street.
Man arrested for allegedly driving 140 mph on NH highway
EPPING, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest for driving over 100 mph down a busy highway Saturday night, according to authorities. Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, New Hampshire, was charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation. New Hampshire State Police say just before 10:30...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead
ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
WMUR.com
Nashua police arrest man accused of exposing himself to teenage girls at park
NASHUA, N.H. — On Friday, Nashua police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to teenagers at Mine Falls Park. Keith Bernasconi, 42, of Nashua, faces charges of attempted felonious sexual assault. Police said they received reports Wednesday and Thursday of a man making lewd gestures towards teenage girls...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Police Searching for 3 Missing Puppies in Vermont
Vermont State Police say they are looking for three puppies that disappeared from a local resident's property last week. Police said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. Friday of three puppies that went missing from a property in Hartland in eastern Vermont. The puppies are described as 2-week-old Great...
VTDigger
Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest
A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
WMUR.com
Trish Haynes' supporters rally to raise awareness of her unsolved murder
CONCORD, N.H. — Friends and family of Trish Haynes gathered Saturday in Concord to raise awareness about her case. Haynes was killed in 2018, and officials found her remains in a Grafton pond. One year passed before the attorney general's office could confirm Haynes was killed. >> Timeline: Trish...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man indicted for alleged unemployment fraud
Concord, NH — Attorney General John M. Formella and Department of Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis announce that Luis J. Avendano of Manchester, New Hampshire was indicted on September 19, 2022, in Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District, on two counts of unemployment compensation fraud, a class A felony.
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
WMUR.com
Manchester police issue arrest warrant for man accused of stealing $8,000 motorized wheelchair
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are searching for a man accused of stealing an $8,000 motorized wheelchair. The wheelchair was reported stolen on Sept. 4 in the area of Cedar and Pine streets in Manchester. Investigators said Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, 22, is a suspect and a warrant has been issued...
WMUR.com
Historic New Hampshire covered bridge damaged by vehicle; police search for driver
JACKSON, N.H. — The famous Jackson Covered Bridge was struck again this weekend. New Hampshire State Police are now trying to find the driver responsible. Investigators said the driver of a white Subaru Legacy left the scene around 8 p.m. Sunday heading southbound toward North Conway. The Subaru is...
Comments / 1