Crash shuts down I-84 westbound lanes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Westbound lanes of Interstate 84 has been shut down after a crash at milepost 12 and 162nd Avenue in Gresham on Friday.

Police were called to the scene just after 4:20 p.m. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder of the road, but no lanes have reopened as of this writing.

While it is not clear what led to the crash, officials told KOIN 6 News multiple vehicles were involved.

This will not be the only I-84 closure in place on Friday. Starting at 10 p.m., a large TriMet project will close a portion of I-84 near the Interstate 205 interchange.

The construction project will last through the weekend and will facilitate the building of a new light rail bridge. Find more information about it here .

This is a developing story.

