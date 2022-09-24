Read full article on original website
k105.com
Grayson Co. man tased, arrested on drug charges after resisting Clarkson PD officer
A Grayson County man was tased and arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop by the Clarkson Police Department. Wednesday night at approximately 11:15, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee “pass through the intersection of Millerstown Street and West Main Street with a flashing/strobing red and blue LED bar in the back glass,” according to the arrest citation. The lights, Jones wrote in the citation, would change colors to the beat of music.
k105.com
Daviess Co. deputy shoots man who attacked woman, juvenile with hammer
A Daviess County deputy has shot a man who assaulted a woman and juvenile with a hammer. Kentucky State Police said deputies responded Friday morning at approximately 11:00 to the 9000 block of Hwy 60 in Owensboro “regarding a man with a hammer breaking into homes.”. Deputy Alex Cooms...
WBKO
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
k105.com
Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.
A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
clayconews.com
KSP INVESTIGATING OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN DAVIESS COUNTY, KENTUCKY
OWENSBORO, KY - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 16, Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff’s Department around 11 AM on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, to investigate a shooting involving a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy and a burglary suspect. The preliminary investigation reveals Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman airlifted, Grayson Co. man injured when vehicles collide on Shrewsbury Rd.
A Leitchfield woman was airlifted and a Grayson County man injured in a near head-on collision on Shrewsbury Road. Monday afternoon at approximately 2:50, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Clay Boone, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash in the 8600 block of Shrewsbury Road. Upon...
clayconews.com
Kubota UTV and Passenger Vehicle Collision Leads to Fatality in Taylor County, Kentucky
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at approximately 8:18 A.M. EST, KSP Post 15, Columbia Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville,...
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman arrested after police say child brought to Louisville hospital with 'substantial' injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by officers with the Radcliff Police Department. Police say on Saturday, Sept. 17, the girl's mother called police and said...
WBKO
Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision at 8:18 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd. Both Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville, and Jason Jones, age 69 of Campbellsville were driving East on Bengal Road in Taylor County. Sanders was driving a 2013 Honda...
wvih.com
Taylor County Man Dies In UTV Accident
Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she rear-ended a Kubota UTV just before 8:30. The man driving the Kubota UTV died at the...
14news.com
Firefighters investigating 2 Muhlenberg Co. fires
Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co. Updated: 20 hours ago. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co.
wevv.com
Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky
Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
WLKY.com
Vine Grove Police investigate multiple car break-in's by group caught on camera
VINE GROVE, Ky. — Vine Grove police are warning residents to take their keys out of their cars and lock it after a group was seen riding around trying to break into cars. The Vine Grove Police Department posted the warning to their Facebook page on Wednesday with the multiple home surveillance videos that captured the suspects in action.
Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire
A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
WBKO
Thief hits WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
k105.com
Joseph Hazelwood, 65
Joseph Hazelwood, age 65, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Monday, (September 26, 2022) at his residence. He was born on November 8, 1956, in Grayson County, KY, the son of the late Kenneth R. Hazelwood Sr. and Mattie Langley Hazelwood. He enjoyed fishing and being a home-body. He loved just...
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Fatal Crash off North Dixie Highway, US 31W, in Hart County, Kentucky
Bonnieville, KY - The Kentucky State Police are reporting that on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, just before 2:00 p.m., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located...
Crews put out truck engulfed in flames in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple fire fighting agencies responded to a vehicle fire over the weekend in near Whitesville. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Masonville Fire Department along with the Daviess County Fire Department were dispatched to a truck on fire in the 7600 block of Highway 762. Officials say they found […]
k105.com
2 women missing from Ohio Co. One woman missing for four months.
Police in Ohio County are searching for two missing women, one who’s not been seen in four months. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila Henderson has not been seen or heard from since May 2022. Her last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where police said she was dropped off by a friend.
Grease fire spreads to kitchen in Central City home
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City. The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching […]
