ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Elton John to entertain Biden and 2,000 guests on White House lawn for TV special

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtEuw_0i87OKvU00

President Biden on Friday night will host a concert by superstar Elton John on the White House lawn — providing the exclusive venue for the filming of a TV special.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will speak at the 8 p.m. concert put on by A&E Networks, which will then air the special at an undisclosed future date.

“Tonight, as you all know, we will be welcoming Sir Elton John,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at her regular press briefing — after journalists heard mic checks from the adjacent driveway.

The Bidens “look forward to hosting him at the White House for a spectacular performance on the South Lawn,” Jean-Pierre said.

The “Tiny Dancer” and “Rocket Man” star is widely regarded across the political spectrum and even performed at Donald Trump’s 2005 wedding to Melania Trump at the Republican’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCwGS_0i87OKvU00
Elton John will perform on the White House lawn for Joe Biden and 2,000 guests.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITSpQ_0i87OKvU00
The performance will be recorded for a TV special.
AP

But when Trump won the 2016 election in a shocking upset, John declined to perform at his inauguration, saying, “as a British National I don’t feel that it’s appropriate for me to play at the inauguration of an American President.”

Although he got the cold shoulder from John, Trump went on to appropriate the title of one of his best-known songs to bestow the nickname “Little Rocket Man” upon North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in 2017. After exchanging insults, Trump and Kim met three times in a dramatic cooling of tensions.

And Trump famously reacted to the 2020 death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg under the wing of Air Force One while “Tiny Dancer” played in the background. Her death allowed Trump to nominate the conservative justice Amy Coney Barrett, allowing for a rightward lurch for the court, including this year’s elimination of federal abortion rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDwdT_0i87OKvU00
Elton John refused to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.
AP

Jean-Pierre said that Biden “will celebrate the vast contributions Sir Elton has made across his lifetime as an artist and an advocate and they are particularly thrilled to welcome to the White House an audience of around 2,000 fans comprised of teachers and nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and so many others.”

The spokeswoman said that “tonight’s performance has been organized and in collaboration with and is paid for by the A&E and [its subsidiary] the History [Channel] and will air on television at a later date.”

A&E is co-owned by Disney and Hearst.

A statement from the White House said the event is called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme.”

The event “will celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honor the everyday history-makers in the audience.”

Comments / 3

Related
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RadarOnline

‘Arrogant, Rude, Sexist’: MSNBC Viewers Meltdown Over Chris Matthews’ Return To Network Two Years After He Stepped Down From 'Hardball '

Chris Matthews returned to MSNBC for an appearance on Morning Joe but the very sight of him caused viewers to lose it, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Thursday, the 76-year-old ex-talk show host — who stepped down as host of Hardball in 2020 after harassment allegations by a reporter —was a surprise guest to talk about the NY attorney general’s fraud lawsuit against Trump and his family. His appearance set off a firestorm on Twitter with viewers upset he was allowed back on the air. “Get that serial harasser and his s— eating grin off my TV,” one viewer said.In March 2020,...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Meghan, Harry Hand-Holding At Queen's Funeral Defended by Brit Comedian

A British comedian has defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hand-holding during official events commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II, after the couple faced criticism for the gesture on social media. Jason Manford, a prominent U.K. comedian from Manchester, called out the criticism on Twitter on Thursday while commenting...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elton John
tatler.com

Duke of Sussex will reportedly change memoir following death of the Queen

News that Prince Harry would be publishing his memoir sent tremors of anticipation through the corridors of Buckingham Palace. Staff and family alike wondered what this ‘intimate and heartfelt’ book might reveal. Penguin Random House announced in August that the volume was ‘tentatively scheduled for late 2022’. It was confirmed that the book was finished, and was due to go through all the ‘legal processes’.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Elton John Receive Surprise Medal From President Biden

Elton John was reduced to tears after being presented with an unexpected honor by U.S. President Joe Biden last night (Sept. 23). He hadn’t been told in advance about being given a National Humanities Medal for his work on the AIDS epidemic in the ‘90s. The presentation took place after he’d performed outside the White House, Variety reported.
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy