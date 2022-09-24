Read full article on original website
SkySports
Pakistan vs England: Hosts triumph in thrilling finale to fourth T20I after Mohammad Rizwan's 88 set up victory
Pakistan took England's final three wickets in six balls in a thrilling finale to seal a dramatic three-run victory and level their T20I series at 2-2. Mohammad Rizwan's 88 from 67 balls helped Pakistan post 166-5 after the hosts had been put in to bat by Moeen Ali, before England embarked on a run-chase that saw huge swings of momentum.
BBC
Mankad: England's Charlie Dean would 'never' use controversial tactic to run out opponent after India dismissal
England's Charlie Dean said she would "never" run out an opposition player with the controversial 'Mankad' move that ended her innings and Saturday's one-day international against India. Dean was run out at the non-striker's end by bowler Deepti Sharma, who stopped in her delivery stride to take the winning wicket.
BBC
South Africa 38-21 Argentina: Boks fall short of Rugby Championship title
Tries: Wiese, Kolisi, Penalty 2, Arendse Cons: Steyn 3 Pen: Steyn. Tries: Bertranou, Gonzalez, Moroni Cons: Boffelli 3. South Africa beat a spirited Argentina in Durban, but fell well short of the landslide victory needed to snatch the Rugby Championship from New Zealand. The Springboks' forward power delivered scores for...
BBC
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
BBC
Kaitlan Leaney: Harlequins sign Australia lock for Premier 15s season
Australia's Kaitlan Leaney is to join Harlequins after the World Cup. The lock moves to the Premier 15s side from Sydney-based Waratahs, who play in Australia's Super W competition. She won her first cap for the Wallaroos against Fiji in March and is preparing for Australia's group games with Wales,...
BBC
Nations League: Ian Baraclough says NI must 'take care of business' to avoid relegation risk
Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland. Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST. Northern Ireland manager...
BBC
England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble
Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
Nature.com
Australian arm of the International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) community survey: 1. population-based design, methodology and cohort profile
To describe design and methods of Australian arm of International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) communityÂ survey, reporting on participation rates, potential non-response bias and cohort characteristics. Setting. Survey of community-dwelling people with SCI at least 12 months post-injury, recruited between March 2018 and January 2019, from state-wide SCI services,...
BBC
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
Hi-tech softening enzymes offer hope of revival for Scottish wool industry
Research project hopes to help coarser fleece from hill-farmed flocks compete with imported merino and cashmere
India beat England in third women’s ODI after controversial run-out— as it happened
India completed a series whitewash, and said farewell to the great Jhulan Goswami, with a 16-run victory at Lord’s
BBC
Jonny Evans hungry for more with Northern Ireland as 100th cap approaches
Jonny Evans says he intends to continue playing international football for "as long as I can" as he approaches his 100th Northern Ireland cap. The centre-back is set to become the country's fourth male centurion against Greece on Tuesday. The milestone will come 16 years after his debut in the...
BBC
Liverpool and Heysham Manx ferry sailings delayed by anchor issues
A technical issue with the anchor on the Isle of Man's main ferry has led to disruption to sailings, the Isle of Man Steam Packet has confirmed. The problem meant the Ben-my-Chree was unable to return to Douglas from Heysham overnight. It resulted in passengers due to travel from the...
Nature.com
Estimating long-term spatial distribution of Plodia interpunctella in various food facilities at Rajshahi Municipality, Bangladesh, through pheromone-baited traps
The Indian meal moth, Plodia interpunctella (HÃ¼bner), feeds on a wide range of commodities in most regions of the world. The present study presents six years of monitoring data for P. interpunctella in pheromone-baited traps by analyzing the trends of spatial variability, in five food facilities located in the Rajshahi municipality area of Bangladesh. We also tracked insect incidence at different spatial scales and evaluated the impact of food facility types and storage structures on insect populations. Our model showed an aggregated distribution pattern for P. interpunctella. Population patterns of P. interpunctella varied significantly among facilities. The highest number of moths captured was recorded in a grain retailer located at Municipal market, followed by a grain warehouse at Harian, pulse mill at Kazla, flour mill at Sapura and grocery shop at Katakhali. The population fluctuation of P. interpunctella moths was similar among the different locations tested, while there were no captures during the winter period. Our results indicate that long-term monitoring in a wide range of areas can be used to indicate population outbursts, under an area-wide management strategy.
BBC
Pitso Mosimane: African coach ready for Saudi "challenge" with Al-Ahli
South African Pitso Mosimane says he can help Al-Ahli SC return to the Saudi Arabian top flight with the help of the ambitious owners after agreeing a two-year deal. The continent's most decorated club coach told BBC Sport Africa he had been waiting 'for the right project' after leaving African giants Al Ahly, with whom he won two African Champions League titles, in June.
'An inspiration': Tributes to UK's late queen at UN meeting
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — This year’s U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders came on the heels of another event that reverberated internationally — the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, followed by both an outpouring of tributes and sometimes bitter reflection on the colonialist empire that came to an end during her seven decades on the throne. There were also some questions about whether the loss of the long-reigning monarch might affect the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 nations that, in many cases, have historic and linguistic ties to Britain. Fourteen of them are Commonwealth “realms” — former colonies where the British monarch, now King Charles III, remains the head of state. Some already were revisiting that relationship before the queen’s death. Barbados snipped its link to the monarchy and became fully independent last year, to felicitations from Elizabeth and Charles. The prime ministers of Jamaica and of Antigua and Barbuda said earlier this year that they intend to do likewise, and Antigua and Barbuda’s Gaston Browne followed up after the queen’s death by telling Britain’s ITV News that he planned to call a referendum within three years.
BBC
Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says record WSL crowd is 'still just the beginning'
A record Women's Super League crowd is "still just the beginning" for women's football, says Arsenal's Beth Mead. The forward scored in the Gunners' 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham, which was watched by 47,367 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's usual home, Meadow Park, has a capacity of 4,500 and was sold out...
BBC
Boys' Brigade in NI decides to split from UK and Irish body
The Boys' Brigade (BB) in Northern Ireland has decided to separate from the organisation in the rest of the UK and Ireland. It one of Northern Ireland's biggest youth organisations and is connected mainly to Presbyterian churches as well as some other Protestant denominations. The Northern Ireland branch has said...
