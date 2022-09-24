ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis football to retire Danton Barto's jersey at future home game this season

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QB5Ej_0i87OGOa00

Danton Barto made his mark as one of Memphis football's all-time great defensive players from 1990-93. Now future generations will remember his name each time they enter Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis announced Friday that Barto's No. 59 jersey will be retired this season at a home game determined with his family. Barto, who died in August 2021 due to complications from COVID-19, will be the seventh Tiger honored in such fashion.

In a video released by the school, athletic director Laird Veatch shared the news alongside Barto's widow Shelley during a meeting with the Highland Hundred, the Tigers' booster club.

Barto remains the Tigers' all-time leader in total tackles (473) and solo tackles (273). He led the Tigers in tackles in each of his final three seasons and was named the All-South Independent Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 after recording 127 tackles with four interceptions.

NORTH TEXAS PREDICTION:Memphis football vs. North Texas: Scouting report, score prediction

SCATES' STRENGTH:Why Memphis football WR Joseph Scates credits mother for mental health, toughness

He was also voted the Tigers' MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in 1991 and 1993. He played five seasons in the CFL and AFL and later coached the Memphis Xplorers in the AFL2. Barto also coached the AFL's Las Vegas Gladiators and served as a scout for the then-St. Louis Rams.

This summer, a group of Tigers fans started a petition at Change.org requesting Barto's number be retired. As of Friday, the petition had 2,319 signatures.

The six previous Tigers to have their numbers retired are John Bramlett, Isaac Bruce, Dave Casinelli, Charles Greenhill, Harry Schuh and DeAngelo Williams.

Comments / 2

Related
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis Grizzlies

For the first time in a long time, the Memphis Grizzlies was a legitimate playoff contender last season. However, the hopes for an NBA Championship were dashed in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs when Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was injured in Game 3 in their semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sep. 23-25

The 2022 Mid-South Fair started Thursday, September 22, and will last until October 2nd. It’s located at the Landers Center in Southaven. Click here for more. The Black Restaurant Week is making a stop in Memphis this weekend and will last until October 2nd. Over 20 Memphis restaurants are participating in the dining week and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Football
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black Restaurant Week is kicking off in Memphis this weekend. The 10-day showcase celebrates the flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine across the city. The event begins Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 2. The nationwide initiative has supported over 2,000 restaurants since 2016, according...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tim Simpson: Storms are moving in tonight

Storms are making their way across the Mississippi River and into the Memphis area tonight. Several counties in the Mid-South have already seen Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. WREG Weather Expert Tim Simpson gets you ready for what’s coming.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Schuh
Person
Deangelo Williams
WREG

Strong winds tear through Covington town square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
COVINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Annual St. Jude walk and run in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude held their annual walk and run events in Memphis and across the country. Over 3,400 runners and walkers participated in the event at Shelby Farms this Saturday morning. There was a surprise performance from Memphian, Al Capone for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Football Club#Home Game#American Football#College Football#The Highland Hundred#Tigers#North Texas#Mvp#Afl#The Memphis Xplorers#Las Vegas Gladiators#Change Org
actionnews5.com

Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Storms leave trail of damage across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– While MLGW crews work to completely restore power to customers, folks in several neighborhoods are cleaning up debris left from a powerful storm that packed winds of 50 to 60 miles per hour. A chain saw gnawing its way through a downed tree limb was a common sound Monday throughout the area south […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Clerk’s offices reopen to more lengthy lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Offices reopened Monday after a week-long break to catch up on a backlog in fulfilling customer orders, but the long lines returned as well. “This is a Monday and who wants to do this on a Monday?” frustrated customer Brennan Lester asked...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy