Las Vegas, NV

Two motorcycle wrecks leave one dead, one critical

By Mitch Kelly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gP8SV_0i87OFVr00

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – It was a deadly Friday morning on Las Vegas roads, where two motorcyclists were killed in separate collisions.

The first happened around 4:30am at Flamingo and Sandhill. Metro Police say that the driver of a stolen SUV slammed into a motorcyclist, ejecting him from the bike.

The rider was transported to the hospital, where he was last said to be in critical condition. The driver of the stolen SUV fled the scene and is still being sought.

The second fatal crash happened around 10am at Cheyenne and Hualapai. That crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle. Metro Police have released little information about that crash. It’s not known if impairment was a factor. The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Man arrested for allegedly planning "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting

A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot, according to a police statement. The evidence included unspecified information that he had made "criminal threats to kill specific individuals, specified law enforcement officers, and was preparing to commit a 'Las Vegas style' mass shooting with a specified deadline," said the statement from the Chico Police Department.Sixty people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire on a music festival from a high-rise hotel in 2017. After his arrest, the Chico suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process, the police statement said.He could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.
CHICO, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Man shot dead by North Las Vegas police during apparent home break-in, officers say he was armed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is dead after a North Las Vegas police officer shot him Saturday night, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Officers said a 911 caller reported that the man was in the backyard of a house and was holding a long metal pole. They said he appeared to be trying to break into the house. The man, who appeared to be in his twenties, appeared to possibly be under the influence, according to the police. The caller “confronted the suspect, who challenged him by asking if he wanted to die,” according to police.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police look for Spring Valley-area robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help in identifying two robbery suspects. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the suspects committed the robbery at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Buffalo Drive and Patrick Lane. No other details about the incident were provided. Anyone with information about the incident or who […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Motorcycle Crash#Wrecks#Traffic Accident#Flamingo And Sandhill
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas valley sees uptick in vehicle crashes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A string of crashes over the weekend, throughout the valley has many locals concerned about their safety on las vegas roadways. On Friday, Sept. 23, a morning crash left one person on life support, metro police said. That particular crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

All lanes open after crash on Rancho Drive at Texas Station

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An accident involving a motorcycle and a sedan occurred on Saturday morning, at approximately 8:37 a.m., on North Rancho Drive at Texas Station. Las Vegas Metro police responded soon after and transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital with "minor injuries." The driver of the sedan has been taken into custody under suspicion of DUI, which will now require an immediate blood draw.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Crash on US-95 after Jones Boulevard causes major delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: All lanes have reopened after Jones Boulevard at 11:55 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. A crash has been reported on northbound US-95 after Jones Boulevard on Saturday morning at 10:20 a.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. All right lanes are currently...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
