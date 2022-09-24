Two motorcycle wrecks leave one dead, one critical

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – It was a deadly Friday morning on Las Vegas roads, where two motorcyclists were killed in separate collisions.

The first happened around 4:30am at Flamingo and Sandhill. Metro Police say that the driver of a stolen SUV slammed into a motorcyclist, ejecting him from the bike.

The rider was transported to the hospital, where he was last said to be in critical condition. The driver of the stolen SUV fled the scene and is still being sought.

The second fatal crash happened around 10am at Cheyenne and Hualapai. That crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle. Metro Police have released little information about that crash. It’s not known if impairment was a factor. The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.