Eagle Rock, MO

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County.

FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl . He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022 .” — @FBILITTLEROCK

He was last seen between the area of Capps Ranches Road in Benton County, Arkansas, and County Road 1101 in Madison County, Arkansas, in January of 2022.

After Leirl’s disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in the following locations:

  • Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Benton County, Arkansas
  • Madison County, Arkansas
  • Eagle Rock, Barry County, Missouri

Madison County Arkansas investigators say his vehicle was discovered parked at the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville in February of 2022. His motorcycle was found parked near a friends house in another town. You can submit tips online here 👉🏼 TIPS.FBI.GOV

“We are offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.”

Click here for the NAMUS registry which includes additional photos and details.

  • DESCRIPTION : Jason Lierl, 42
  • HAIR : brown
  • EYES : blue
  • HEIGHT : 5’6”
  • WEIGHT : 160#
  • SCARS/MARKS : Lierl has a tattoo of the words “cross 1-11-12” on his left forearm and a tattoo of an iron cross on the side of his right bicep.

Comments / 34

ZeroVaxx
2d ago

Why is the FBI offering a $30,000 reward? Gotta be more to this story than just a missing man.

Reply
10
kam m.
3d ago

he was last seen 9 months ago and this is just now being reported as breaking news?

Reply(4)
18
Tamatha Charles
2d ago

The FBI doesn’t just offer a reward, let alone a 30 thousand dollar reward for a missing person. Give us the full story, or none at all.

Reply
3
 

