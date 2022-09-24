ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPFO

Man wanted in connection with Lewiston shooting arrested

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lewiston has been arrested. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting near 64 Oxford St. on September 15. Burnsworth was charged elevated aggravated assault, illegal possession of a...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Man accused of hitting Maine deputy with car door, driving off

NAPLES (WGME) -- A Bridgton man is accused of injuring a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy after hitting them with a car door before driving away on Sunday. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Zachary Laney, on the Naples Causeway for multiple violations.
BRIDGTON, ME
WPFO

Man accused of driving over 110 MPH in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A man was arrested after police say they caught him driving over 110 MPH in Rochester, New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper spotted a 2013 Honda Accord driving 111 mph on Route 16 near Exit 13. The trooper pulled the car...
ROCHESTER, NH
WPFO

Maine State Police looking for man and woman who allegedly assaulted driver in Alfred

ALFRED (WGME)— The Maine State Police say they’re investigating a possible road rage incident that led to an alleged assault involving 2 men and a woman. The incident took place at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford road, and it involved a black SUV, with a man and woman inside. The second vehicle was a white Dodge Ram with a male passenger inside.
ALFRED, ME
WPFO

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train in Auburn Tuesday morning. Railway transportation company CSX says the incident happened around 6:13 a.m. near Washington Street. Auburn police are assisting CSX officials at the scene.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

1 dead, multiple injured following 2 separate car crashes on I-95 in West Gardiner

WEST GARDINER (WGME)— A car crash in West Gardiner caused traffic to slow down leading to a secondary and fatal crash minutes later. According to the State Police, the initial crash took place at mile marker 106 Northbound in Farmingdale at approximately 11:11 am. Police say the secondary wreck occurred about 20 minutes later, at 11:31 am, at mile marker 105 Northbound.
WEST GARDINER, ME
WPFO

Driver flees after hitting covered bridge in New Hampshire

JACKSON, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A driver reportedly hit a covered bridge in Jackson, New Hampshire, on Sunday and then left the scene. Police say they are searching for the suspect. New Hampshire State Police say a vehicle hit the covered bridge on Route 16A around 8 p.m. The suspect,...
JACKSON, NH
WPFO

150th Cumberland Fair underway

CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- The 150th Cumberland Fair is underway. The fair features goat shows, ox pulls, harness racing, giant pumpkin contests, rides, food, and a lot more. Organizers say it's about celebrating agriculture in the region for more than a century. "I think the most important thing is that the...
CUMBERLAND, ME

