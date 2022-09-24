Read full article on original website
WPFO
Man wanted in connection with Lewiston shooting arrested
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lewiston has been arrested. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting near 64 Oxford St. on September 15. Burnsworth was charged elevated aggravated assault, illegal possession of a...
WPFO
Man accused of hitting Maine deputy with car door, driving off
NAPLES (WGME) -- A Bridgton man is accused of injuring a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy after hitting them with a car door before driving away on Sunday. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Zachary Laney, on the Naples Causeway for multiple violations.
WPFO
'We need to bring him home:' Freeport community rallies around search for missing teen
FREEPORT (WGME) -- The search for a missing Freeport teenager is now entering its fifth day, and there is still no sign of him. Authorities say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was last seen leaving his home on Flying Point Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday heading toward Brunswick. Police have no information...
WPFO
Man accused of driving over 110 MPH in Rochester
ROCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A man was arrested after police say they caught him driving over 110 MPH in Rochester, New Hampshire on Monday. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper spotted a 2013 Honda Accord driving 111 mph on Route 16 near Exit 13. The trooper pulled the car...
WPFO
Maine State Police looking for man and woman who allegedly assaulted driver in Alfred
ALFRED (WGME)— The Maine State Police say they’re investigating a possible road rage incident that led to an alleged assault involving 2 men and a woman. The incident took place at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford road, and it involved a black SUV, with a man and woman inside. The second vehicle was a white Dodge Ram with a male passenger inside.
WPFO
Police say they've received credible tips amid the search for missing Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine (WGME) -- Amid the search for a missing teenager in Freeport, law enforcement said Saturday that tips from the public have helped in their efforts. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Ferrara left his home on Flying Point Road near Maquoit Bay in Freeport.
WPFO
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train in Auburn Tuesday morning. Railway transportation company CSX says the incident happened around 6:13 a.m. near Washington Street. Auburn police are assisting CSX officials at the scene.
WPFO
1 dead, multiple injured following 2 separate car crashes on I-95 in West Gardiner
WEST GARDINER (WGME)— A car crash in West Gardiner caused traffic to slow down leading to a secondary and fatal crash minutes later. According to the State Police, the initial crash took place at mile marker 106 Northbound in Farmingdale at approximately 11:11 am. Police say the secondary wreck occurred about 20 minutes later, at 11:31 am, at mile marker 105 Northbound.
WPFO
Driver flees after hitting covered bridge in New Hampshire
JACKSON, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A driver reportedly hit a covered bridge in Jackson, New Hampshire, on Sunday and then left the scene. Police say they are searching for the suspect. New Hampshire State Police say a vehicle hit the covered bridge on Route 16A around 8 p.m. The suspect,...
WPFO
Honor Flight Maine holds surprise procession for dozens of Maine veterans
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A group of Maine veterans returned from their Honor Flight to the nation’s capital. Honor Flight Maine is a on mission to bring every Maine veteran to Washington, D.C. to experience our national memorials built in their honor. The trip is at no cost to the...
WPFO
CBS13's Charlie Lopresti takes home prettiest pumpkin prize at Cumberland Fair
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti took home the prettiest pumpkin prize at the Cumberland Fair over the weekend!. Charlie has been growing giant pumpkins for years and participates in local fairs. This giant pumpkin weighed a whopping 1,116 pounds! It took third place in the biggest pumpkin...
WPFO
150th Cumberland Fair underway
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- The 150th Cumberland Fair is underway. The fair features goat shows, ox pulls, harness racing, giant pumpkin contests, rides, food, and a lot more. Organizers say it's about celebrating agriculture in the region for more than a century. "I think the most important thing is that the...
