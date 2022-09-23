High school football scores Week 6: La Quinta blasts Bloomington; lopsided night in DVL
Friday's games
La Quinta 49, Bloomington 0 (Final) — STORY and PHOTOS
Indio 41, Cathedral City 0 (Final) — STORY and PHOTOS
Coachella Valley 49, Banning 9 (Final) — STORY
Yucca Valley 42, Desert Hot Springs 0 (Final) — STORY and PHOTOS
Twentynine Palms 40, Desert Mirage 0 (Final) — STORY and PHOTOS
Desert Christian Academy 47, Hamilton 29 (Final)
No game: Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Shadow Hills, Xavier Prep
This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: High school football scores Week 6: La Quinta blasts Bloomington; lopsided night in DVL
