La Quinta, CA

High school football scores Week 6: La Quinta blasts Bloomington; lopsided night in DVL

By Matt Solinsky, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

Friday's games

La Quinta 49, Bloomington 0 (Final) — STORY and PHOTOS

Indio 41, Cathedral City 0 (Final) — STORY and PHOTOS

Coachella Valley 49, Banning 9 (Final) — STORY

Yucca Valley 42, Desert Hot Springs 0 (Final) — STORY and PHOTOS

Twentynine Palms 40, Desert Mirage 0 (Final) — STORY and PHOTOS

Desert Christian Academy 47, Hamilton 29 (Final)

No game: Palm Desert, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Shadow Hills, Xavier Prep

More: Heart, hope and a helmet: Cancer can't tackle this Twentynine Palms teen

More: Offensive and defensive MVPs? Biggest surprises? Our midseason high school football report card

