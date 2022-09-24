Experts Say CT Family Court’s Custody Evaluator Biren-Caverly Is Biased, Reckless and Dangerously Incompetent!

Read full article on original website
Lesley Beador Claims That David Beador Filed For Dismissal Of His Divorce Filing
Lesley Beador is marking herself safe from her reported divorce filing with David Beador. And that’s according to…herself. Lesley took to her Instagram stories to re-write the narrative that she and David were calling it quits. She shared a picture of herself wrapped around David with a message that read, “My husband filed a request for dismissal a few days […] The post Lesley Beador Claims That David Beador Filed For Dismissal Of His Divorce Filing appeared first on Reality Tea.
