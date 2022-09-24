Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles deputy district attorney: Gascon 'tried to humiliate us' for recall
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has demoted numerous veteran prosecutors who supported his recall effort this year, Fox News reported. Among them is Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, who was one of the first to speak out on social media, urging residents to recall his boss, who is accused of being lenient on criminals at the expense of victims. McKinney said the move will affect his ability to seek justice.
kcrw.com
Will Mission Viejo lose majority of its City Council in just a few days?
Three members of the Mission Viejo City Council may be removed by the end of September — unless the California Court of Appeal gets involved. Last month, a resident sued Councilmembers Wendy Bucknum, Greg Raths, and Ed Sachs for improperly extending their term limits. A judge ruled that the three had 30 days to file or get an appeal — or they would need to leave their posts.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia endorses Vice Mayor Rex Richardson to succeed him as Long Beach’s next Mayor
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia announced his endorsement of Vice Mayor Rex Richardson in the race to succeed him as Long Beach’s next Mayor. In a video released on social media, Mayor Garcia spoke about Vice Mayor Richardson’s commitment to his community and to Long Beach. Video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/tArexGf3HVw.
Millions of dollars have poured into the mayoral race; here’s where it’s coming from
The current race to be mayor of Long Beach is shaping up to be the most expensive in city history. The post Millions of dollars have poured into the mayoral race; here’s where it’s coming from appeared first on Long Beach Post.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
oc-breeze.com
LBPD promotes new leaders
The Long Beach Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of 29 employees who were recognized during yesterday’s promotion ceremony. Command level promotions include Deputy Chiefs Donald Mauk and Ty Burford, who were appointed on May 21, 2022, Administrator Elsa Ramos who was appointed on March 26, 2022, Administrator Cynthia Zarate who was appointed on Aug. 13, 2022, and Commanders Michael Solomita, Scott Jenson, Stephanie Hall, and Greg Brown who were appointed on Aug. 13, 2022. Their biographies are available here.
newsantaana.com
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in prison for $5M COVID-19 fraud
LOS ANGELES – An Orange County man was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also...
LA County prosecutor accuses George Gascón of retaliating against critics: 'I'm not backing down'
A Los Angeles County prosecutor said Monday he was effectively demoted from his position after publicly criticizing progressive District Attorney George Gascón. "This past Thursday, I was informed, without any prior notice, that I was being transferred from my current position as the assistant head deputy district attorney in the Long Beach courthouse to be a non-supervisory trial deputy at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse," Jason Lustig told host Julie Banderas on "America's Newsroom."
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
2 OC women accused of participating in Jan. 6 riot
SANTA ANA (CNS) — Two Orange County women have been arrested and charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to court records obtained Monday. Michelle Estey of Newport Beach and Melanie Belger of Tustin were arrested Friday in connection with a...
spectrumnews1.com
Law enforcement agencies join forces to combat street racing, take overs
IRWINDALE, Calif. — LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva met with numerous law enforcement agencies to discuss the dangers and alternatives for street racing and takeovers. The president of Irwindale Speedway urged street racers to come to his facility to seek their thrills safely. One mom, Lili Trujillo Puckett, also...
L.A. Weekly
Kuehl Search Warrant Ruled Valid, Supervisor Calls It ‘Bogus’
The warrant used to search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home was ruled to be valid by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on September 22. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. announced that it had fought to uphold the legitimacy of the warrant in court through legal representation from Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP.
Woman Found Dead in Lancaster Was a Probation Officer
A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Girl abducted after father fatally shoots wife during domestic dispute in Fontana: Police
An Amber Alert was issued after a man wanted on suspicion of killing his wife in a domestic violence shooting allegedly abducted their 15-year-old daughter. The shooting was reported around 7:35 a.m. near the intersection of Mallory Street and Cypress Avenue. The scene is near Cypress Elementary School, which was temporarily locked down amid the […]
Man killed by law enforcement after pinning deputy with his car in Rancho Cucamonga: SBSD
A Santa Monica man was shot and killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Saturday evening after he allegedly pinned a deputy with his car and then tried to attack him with a knife. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies were in the area […]
Woman arrested, accused of killing man after intentionally running him over with car in Cypress
Police in Cypress have taken a 20-year-old woman into custody after she allegedly killed a man after she ran him over with her car. The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park, according to a news release from the Cypress Police Department. Authorities said that when officers […]
foxla.com
Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
oc-breeze.com
Westminster man charged with interfering with a flight crew
An Orange County man was charged in a federal criminal complaint that alleges he punched a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles – an assault that a fellow passenger recorded on video. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster,...
foxla.com
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
Laguna Beach Moves To Take Over County Beaches
Beachgoers in Laguna Beach might soon be able to enjoy a cigarette-free coastline as city officials are trying to secure Orange County-run beaches. Ken Domer, Laguna Beach’s assistant city manager, said the biggest benefit of taking over the beaches is that officials can now enforce the city’s rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.
Deputy Gangs hearing #6: harassment of witnesses & whistleblowers continues
On Friday, September 23, the LA County Sheriffs Civilian Oversight Commission held the sixth of its special public hearings on the issue of deputy gangs. The event, which was held both in person and virtually, was set to begin at 9 a.m. But before the hearing’s special counsel, Bert Deixler, began to call witnesses, the COC commissioners acknowledged the 7 a.m. search of the home of fellow commissioner Patty Giggins by the LASD that occurred earlier this month.
