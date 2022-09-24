ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granby, MA

First day of fall begins apple, pumpkin season

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOeFw_0i87KKme00

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first official day of fall but the summers drought is still lingering around.

Red Fire Farm in Granby at risk of closing

The drought conditions New England experienced this summer did a number on the fall harvest and that means pumpkin and apple picking may look a little different this year. 22News spoke with a local resident who still plans carrying fall traditions.

“After this awful summer, it was so nice to go pumpkin picking and to set up my front yard for the fall, and to anticipate with the children coming to carve pumpkins, and to go apple picking at my local area,” said Katie Ross of Whately.

Pumpkins may be a bit smaller this season due to the lack of water. Apples and other crops like pears seemingly were unaffected after battling the summer drought.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend

Ever since The Big E opened this year they have seen a lot of traffic on the roads and a lot of foot traffic on the fairgrounds, even breaking attendance records on Saturday just midway through its run here in western Massachusetts. With only 7 more days left of The Big E this season people didn't let a little rain spoil their fun.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whately, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Granby, MA
City
Deerfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#First Day Of Fall#Apple Picking#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Red Fire Farm#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
foodmanufacturing.com

Massachusetts Company Recalls Candy Corn

WASHINGTON — Arcade Snacks of Auburn, Massachusetts, is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. Candy Corn was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Hidden Gems On The Mohawk Trail

One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. Remember that we are in the winter months so the Mohawk trail can get a little sketchy so drive safely. It is also beautiful any time of the year.
SHELBURNE FALLS, MA
homenewshere.com

Looking for old growth forests in Massachusetts

The lure and legend of finding an old growth forest was the impetus for a recent hike at Wachusett State Reservation. An old growth forest is one that has been undisturbed by man for at least 150 years, though specimens have been found in different locations that are hundreds of years old.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy