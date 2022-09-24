First day of fall begins apple, pumpkin season

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the first official day of fall but the summers drought is still lingering around.

The drought conditions New England experienced this summer did a number on the fall harvest and that means pumpkin and apple picking may look a little different this year. 22News spoke with a local resident who still plans carrying fall traditions.

“After this awful summer, it was so nice to go pumpkin picking and to set up my front yard for the fall, and to anticipate with the children coming to carve pumpkins, and to go apple picking at my local area,” said Katie Ross of Whately.

Pumpkins may be a bit smaller this season due to the lack of water. Apples and other crops like pears seemingly were unaffected after battling the summer drought.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.