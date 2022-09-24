Read full article on original website
Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
Listen. I’m being sincere here. Let me say this as clearly as I can: It’s not my fault that today’s newswire is weak. I mean, you would think that a mid-season newswire two or three days away from a convincing win over a division rival would be full of good stuff.
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 3 of the NFL season has officially wrapped up, and there continue to be plenty of surprises for fantasy football owners. On Sunday, the top-five scoring running backs were Khalil Herbert, Derrick Henry, Jamaal...
It was a rough week for some teams that had yet to lose in 2022. And those results had a major impact in the latest version of the NFL Power Rankings. Congratulations to the undefeated Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles. The last time there were only a pair of 3-0 teams was back in 2017, when a pair of playoff-bound teams in the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs each won their first three games.
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
It is Sunday, September 25, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in the midst of their mini-bye after the Thursday night Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a good day for fans to enjoy NFL football and track their fantasy teams without the stress of watching a tight Browns game.
The Green Bay Packers’ rise in the power rankings continues after their impressive road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defeat on the opening day at U.S. Bank Stadium is well and truly behind the Green Bay Packers now. Matt LaFleur’s team has put together consecutive wins, including a...
