NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to an intersection in East Nashville on Monday night after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle. According to police, the man was walking across the intersection at Main Street and 7th Street around 11:30 p.m. on Monday when a Hyundai Santa Fe drove through and hit him. The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle stopped and called police.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO