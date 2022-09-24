Read full article on original website
WSMV
Man struck, killed by vehicle in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to an intersection in East Nashville on Monday night after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle. According to police, the man was walking across the intersection at Main Street and 7th Street around 11:30 p.m. on Monday when a Hyundai Santa Fe drove through and hit him. The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle stopped and called police.
WSMV
Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother spoke just days after two armed men entered her home and shot and killed her two teenage sons and injured other members of her family. Two of Shakia Sherrell’s sons, Zacquez, 18, and Tavarious, 15, died as a result of the shooting. In...
Suspect arrested in Nov. 2021 Nashville shooting that killed 2 teens, injured 4 family members
The Metro Nashville Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting from last year.
17-year-old now in stable condition after Edgehill shooting
Metro police are investigating following a shooting in the Edgehill community Monday.
WSMV
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
radio7media.com
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
fox17.com
Juvenile transported to hospital after shot multiple times in Edgehill Community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile was found with multiple gunshot wounds in serious condition ion 14th Ave. South on Monday, officials report. The 17-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed he was in stable condition around 5 p.m. Monday.
WSMV
Police search for man accused of shooting car thief outside Waffle House
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police Violent Crimes detectives asked the public for assistance in identifying a man wanted for questioning who is accused of shooting a car thief Friday morning. Detectives said 22-year-old Christopher Rhodes jumped into the driver’s seat of a 2019 Nissan Sentra just after the female...
Belle Meade police catch alleged car theft suspects after high-speed crash
Frightening moments in Belle Meade Saturday evening as alleged car theft suspects, loaded with guns and drugs, end up in a chase with police and smash into innocent motorists.
WSMV
THP: One dead in Monday night crash
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials began investigating a fatal crash Monday night. Williamson County Sheriff officials said on twitter that Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity Road is closed in both directions as they investigate a fatal traffic accident. THP has taken over the investigation and said drivers...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
Summertown woman killed in single-vehicle crash
A woman died in a crash just after 4 p.m. Sunday on Railroad Bed Pike in Summertown, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee River Valley News.
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
3 killed after train hits car crossing railroad tracks in Marshall County
Three people from Nashville reportedly lost their lives Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a train in Marshall County.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pedestrian died Sunday after being critically injured from a hit-and-run crash in the 1100 block of Bell Road last week. According to the family, 37-year-old Paul "Alex" Campbell was crossing Bell Road with his best friend Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. when he was struck by a white SUV traveling east on Bell Road. The vehicle stopped for a brief time before leaving the scene.
Fire damages McDougal’s restaurant in Nashville
Nashville Fire Department working to determine what exactly sparked a fire at McDougal's Chicken Fingers and Wings in Nashville Monday afternoon.
WSMV
Investigation underway after possible explosive device found at Joelton home
JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating after receiving a report that a possible explosive device was found at a home in Joelton. Cheatham County 911 was called about the possible explosive device on Valley View...
23 Years Later; Shelbyville Man Remains Missing
It has been 23 years since the disappearance of Antonio Taylor, of Shelbyville. Antonio was only 21 years of age at the time of his disappearance. To this date, the family desperately seeks answers and closure. If you have information regarding his disappearance you are urged to call Det. Cody...
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
A LAWRENCE COUNTY WOMAN DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A SINGLE VEHICLE TRAFFIC CRASH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON RAILROAD BED PIKE IN SUMMERTOWN JUST AFTER 4 PM. INTITIAL REPORTS FROM THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INDICATE THE VEHICLE WAS TRAVELING NORTHBOUND ON RAILROAD BED PIKE WHEN THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS ASHLEY HULL, 26, OF SUMMERTOWN, RAN OFF THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE ROAD INTO A DITCH. HULL HIT AN EMBANKMENT CAUSING THE VEHICLE TO ROLL AND EJECT THE DRIVER.
