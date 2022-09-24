ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man struck, killed by vehicle in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to an intersection in East Nashville on Monday night after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle. According to police, the man was walking across the intersection at Main Street and 7th Street around 11:30 p.m. on Monday when a Hyundai Santa Fe drove through and hit him. The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle stopped and called police.
