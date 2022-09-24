ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Homer
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Donald Trump
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

‘House of the Dragon’ Is Much Better as a Show About Two Lesbians

As a lesbian who watches TV for my job, I am no different from other queer people who grew up without positive representation on screen: I see gay women in almost anything I watch. This doesn’t mean I only consume queer media (unfortunately, there isn’t enough for this), but that I just find queerness in anything.As a result, I’ve heard more than my fair share of exasperated responses like, “Not everything is gay.” But it’s not something I can help, nor is it something I want to stop doing. Seeing characters as queer-coded makes my viewing experience a little more...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy