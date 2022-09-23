North Kitsap school board selects new member to fill vacancy

The North Kitsap School Board voted on Thursday to appoint a new school board member to take the seat of departing member Cindy Webster-Martinson.

Barbara Waggoner will fill the District 5 seat, according to a press release from the school district. She will be sworn in on Oct. 13, and her appointment will last through December 2023, meaning she will have to sit for election in November 2023 if she chooses to run.

The school board interviewed two other candidates: Lauren Gray and Stacy Mills, according to the press release.

The district said that Waggoner is a former educator, graduating from Eastern Washington University in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She moved to North Kitsap to begin her career as a teacher and became an elementary school principal from 2013-2017, serving at Gateway Christian Schools.

The district said she and her husband, Kurt, have had family businesses in addition to her life as an educator. She has two grown sons.

"She is looking forward to serving the community in this new capacity as a school board member," the district said in the press release, adding that during her interview, Waggoner said her priorities were providing social-emotional and academic support to students post-pandemic, along with helping students and families re-engage with their schools.

Waggoner also said that making sure the district provides safe and "adequate" schools as the population of North Kitsap grows will also be important.

Webster-Martinson announced in August that she was stepping down after serving in the District 5 seat for nine years to spend more time with her husband and family.