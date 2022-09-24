Read full article on original website
Related
Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife
Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
Upcoming Overwatch 2 Hero Seemingly Hinted in Esperanča Reveal
One eagle-eyed Overwatch 2 fan has seemingly discovered a trail of clues left by Blizzard Entertainment in its Esperanča map reveal regarding who the next Hero could be. Right at launch, Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is set to feature the three new Heroes that have been revealed in full so far: Sojurn, Junker Queen and Kiriko. Additionally, it's already been revealed that nine weeks after that, Season 2 will bring with it a new Tank Hero.
Apex Legends Leaks Reveal Halloween-Themed LTM Map
An Apex Legends data miner has discovered evidence of a new Halloween event that appears poised to bring new limited-time mode map called Haunted Estates on which players will be able to play Gun Run. The data miner, AG420, also discovered the map will be a shadowy version of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
Apex Legends Developer Explains Why They Haven't Added More Powerful Care Package Weapons
A recent Apex Legends Reddit AMA touched on multiple topics including why Respawn doesn't add more care package exclusive weapons, though that could change in the future. The Kraber .50-Cal sniper is a special case in Apex Legends as it can only be obtained through the game's care package system. While many guns come and go from being found only in supply drops, the Kraber is special as it has remained exclusive to being found in care packages only.
Gifting Heading to Apex According to Leaks
New leaks have suggested that the long-awaited gifting function could finally be on its way to Apex Legends. As spotted by Dexerto, a data miner has uncovered some new in-game logos for what appears to be gifting. Being able to gift other players items and cosmetics has been something enabled across multiple online games like Fortnite. Respawn had confirmed some time ago that they had been working on the feature for Apex, too. Sadly, seasons came and went but still no gifting made its way into the game.
Apex Legends Devs Working on Balancing 'Scan' Legends
Multiple Respawn Entertainment developers took the time to talk to the community in an AMA and discussed multiple topics. Apex Legends developers have answered why they haven't added more weapons like the Kraber or the SMG nerfs or even upcoming content. And in this case, developer. Devan McGuire was asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much is Mincemeat Skin in Fortnite?
The eerie Mincemeat skin has made its way back into Fortnite's item shop. Players wanting to unlock this creepy outfit can look no further as we break down how much this skin will cost you. Fortnite: Paradise is the latest season in the third chapter of the Fortnite saga and...
Apex Legends Devs Acknowledge Mirage Bugs, Working on Fixes
Respawn Entertainment lead game designer, Devan McGuire, acknowledged various Mirage bugs in a Reddit AMA on Thursday. Several players have reported bugs associated with Mirage and his decoy ability since around 2020, ranging from the decoy getting stuck in place, decoys being easily identifiable, to enemies downed by the decoys self-reviving themselves. Several photos and videos which document the numerous occasions in which gameplay with Mirage is stifled by bugs can be easily found as players try to navigate through them.
Apex Legends Devs Provide Development Details Regarding Seer's Abilities
Fans of Apex Legends were recently given interesting insight during a Reddit AMA that provided a behind-the-scenes look into why Seer's abilities work the way that they do. Apex Legends enthusiasts are well aware of the stylish character Seer and his incredible recon capabilities. Seer enters the arena with powerful skills such as Heart Seeker and Focus of Attention that allow players to quickly decipher enemy movements and locations. These abilities are so advantageous that many players and pros consider him to be one of the premier options for gamers to play as.
Is Warzone 2 in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta?
Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in the Modern Warfare II Open Beta?. Now that the Modern Warfare II Open Beta has been out and available for some time, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering whether or not Warzone 2 is included as well. Here's a breakdown of if Warzone 2 is in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Can You Still Play Rebirth Island After Warzone 2's Release?
Wondering whether or not Rebirth Island will still be playable after the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? We've got you covered. Now that the next era of Call of Duty appears to be starting shortly, it's perhaps no surprise that many are concerned about what this means for Warzone 1, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not you can still play Rebirth Island after Warzone 2's release.
Trombone Champ Playable Platforms Listed
Trombone Champ can only be played on PC through Steam.
How to Fix NBA 2K23 Crashing on Xbox Series X
The best way to fix NBA 2K23 from crashing is to either restart your console or reinstall the game.
Pokémon GO Exploration Challenge Explained
Pokémon GO Exploration Challenge will offer encounters with Spritzee.
Will Warzone 2.0 Have a Beta?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta Weekend 2 has begun and many players are left wondering whether a beta will be coming for the eagerly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. During the Call of Duty: Next event, players were given a brief glimpse of the upcoming battle...
What Time Does Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launch?
One of World of Warcraft's most well-loved expansions, Wrath of the Lich King, is heading to WoW Classic in a matter of hours. Here's when the expansion is set to go live.
Is Hogwarts Legacy Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Unfortunately, Hogwarts Legacy's Nintendo Switch release date has not been revealed.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0