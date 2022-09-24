Read full article on original website
Hoosick Falls community aims to revitalize waterfront
Hoosick Falls, NY (WRGB) — It's been more than a year since Hoosick Falls residents reached a $65.25 million settlement with companies that were blamed for exposing the village to PFOA contaminated water. Now that they have their money, Hoosick falls, a village that was once known for their...
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
Application deadline arrives for NY’s first retail dispensary licenses
A deadline is fast approaching for anyone who wants the state’s first retail marijuana licenses to get their applications in. Applications for the state’s first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. before the online application portal closes at midnight. In order to...
Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant
The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
WRGB
Services planned for Shaker High School Teacher Meghan Marohn
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A wake will be held this weekend for the missing Shaker teacher Meghan Marohn. Marohn's remains were found earlier this month after being reported missing back in march when on a hiking trip in Lee, Massachusetts. The family is hosting a wake for Marohn on...
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
Additional rental assistance funding available for Vermont residents
Good news for Vermonters in need of rental assistance. State officials say there is an estimated 20 million dollars available for some of the lowest income people in the state. Earlier this month, the state announced the pandemic related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out. The state says...
Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday
The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
Dolgeville woman gets felony charges for defrauding Herkimer County
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Dolgeville woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for more than six months. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 29-year-old Asha Bonavita of Dolgeville, NY allegedly received more...
Summer 2022 the 3rd Hottest on Record for the U.S.
According to NOAA, summer 2022 landed as the third hottest on record for the lower 48 with a three month (June, July, August) national mean temperature of 73.9 degrees F which is 2.5 degree F above a long term 1901 to 2000 average. Summer was a season of extremes across the country with blistering heat heat waves, including two significant 6 day heat waves locally, one in July and the other in August. There was historic rainfall and flash floods in parts of the nation with events in Death Valley National park, southern Illinois and and Dallas, TX in August declared once in 1000 year events by the National Weather Service. Major drought developed or worsened in other parts of the country including the Northeast where moderate to extreme drought developed over much of southern New England and parts of eastern New York. According to the U.S. drought monitor, at the close of August, 45.5% of the contiguous United States was in drought.
N.Y. cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud
ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced actions to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a New York State Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for more than $11 million in benefits payments in August. These benefits were paid almost exclusively to those working while...
Traffic stop in Albany leads to drug, other charges
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man on charges following a traffic stop. Investigators say, back on September 26th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Albany. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Stevens,51, of Gouverneur, NY, was found...
Local gas prices continue to decline, other areas on the rise
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The average cost to fill up in the Albany area decreased again this past week. According to GasBuddy, the Capital Region saw prices fall over a dime. But while relief at the pump continues locally, other parts of the country have seen sudden increases again. Data released Monday from GasBuddy […]
Man makes sign to support Gloversville police chief
The mayor of Gloversville says he will have an announcement Tuesday on the police chief’s future. As NewsChannel 13 was the first to tell you, Mayor Vincent DeSantis asked for the chief’s resignation after the police department helped 13 Investigates to shed light on the city’s opioid crisis.
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
