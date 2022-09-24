ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
TRAFFIC
WRGB

Hoosick Falls community aims to revitalize waterfront

Hoosick Falls, NY (WRGB) — It's been more than a year since Hoosick Falls residents reached a $65.25 million settlement with companies that were blamed for exposing the village to PFOA contaminated water. Now that they have their money, Hoosick falls, a village that was once known for their...
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Government
County
Saratoga County, NY
WRGB

Application deadline arrives for NY’s first retail dispensary licenses

A deadline is fast approaching for anyone who wants the state’s first retail marijuana licenses to get their applications in. Applications for the state’s first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. before the online application portal closes at midnight. In order to...
RETAIL
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer County awarded $2M grant

The Rensselaer County Department of Health is being awarded $2,182,036 to help eliminate lead and other health hazards from households of low-income families. The grant is being administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction (LBPHR) Grant Program.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Services planned for Shaker High School Teacher Meghan Marohn

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A wake will be held this weekend for the missing Shaker teacher Meghan Marohn. Marohn's remains were found earlier this month after being reported missing back in march when on a hiking trip in Lee, Massachusetts. The family is hosting a wake for Marohn on...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Additional rental assistance funding available for Vermont residents

Good news for Vermonters in need of rental assistance. State officials say there is an estimated 20 million dollars available for some of the lowest income people in the state. Earlier this month, the state announced the pandemic related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out. The state says...
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday

The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
AMSTERDAM, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Dolgeville woman gets felony charges for defrauding Herkimer County

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Dolgeville woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for more than six months. According to the County Welfare Fraud Unit, 29-year-old Asha Bonavita of Dolgeville, NY allegedly received more...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Summer 2022 the 3rd Hottest on Record for the U.S.

According to NOAA, summer 2022 landed as the third hottest on record for the lower 48 with a three month (June, July, August) national mean temperature of 73.9 degrees F which is 2.5 degree F above a long term 1901 to 2000 average. Summer was a season of extremes across the country with blistering heat heat waves, including two significant 6 day heat waves locally, one in July and the other in August. There was historic rainfall and flash floods in parts of the nation with events in Death Valley National park, southern Illinois and and Dallas, TX in August declared once in 1000 year events by the National Weather Service. Major drought developed or worsened in other parts of the country including the Northeast where moderate to extreme drought developed over much of southern New England and parts of eastern New York. According to the U.S. drought monitor, at the close of August, 45.5% of the contiguous United States was in drought.
ALBANY, NY
News Break
Politics
suncommunitynews.com

N.Y. cracking down on unemployment insurance fraud

ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced actions to crack down on unemployment insurance fraud after a New York State Department of Labor (DOL) investigation found that insurance fraud accounted for more than $11 million in benefits payments in August. These benefits were paid almost exclusively to those working while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRGB

Traffic stop in Albany leads to drug, other charges

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man on charges following a traffic stop. Investigators say, back on September 26th, deputies stopped a vehicle in the city of Albany. The driver, later identified as Jeffrey Stevens,51, of Gouverneur, NY, was found...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local gas prices continue to decline, other areas on the rise

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The average cost to fill up in the Albany area decreased again this past week. According to GasBuddy, the Capital Region saw prices fall over a dime. But while relief at the pump continues locally, other parts of the country have seen sudden increases again. Data released Monday from GasBuddy […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man makes sign to support Gloversville police chief

The mayor of Gloversville says he will have an announcement Tuesday on the police chief’s future. As NewsChannel 13 was the first to tell you, Mayor Vincent DeSantis asked for the chief’s resignation after the police department helped 13 Investigates to shed light on the city’s opioid crisis.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY

