Las Vegas, NV

Former computer employee sentenced for role of identity theft conspiracy

A Georgia man was sentenced in Nevada on Wednesday to 18 months in prison for participating in an identity theft conspiracy, federal prosecutors said. Melvin Orellana of Rome, Georgia, was a computer support employee for a company that provided tax software to return preparation businesses throughout the United States. King...
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to 4 fentanyl deaths in 36 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As of Monday, Metro police said they responded to six deadly overdoses in the past 36 hours. At least four, they said, were connected to fentanyl. A new video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showcases exactly what officers have encountered when confronted with an individual who is overdosing on the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.
Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
Jeff German: A Journalist Found Dead at the Hands of a Politician

On Saturday, September 3, Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German was found dead outside of his home. Evidence collected by the police pointed to politician Robert Telles as the murderer. While Telles has since been arrested and denied bail as the investigation continues, many of German’s colleagues, readers, and peers are left in shock, concerned for the future of the freedoms the press hold.
