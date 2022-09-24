Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
2news.com
Las Vegas Man Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison for Damaging U.S. Courthouse
A Las Vegas resident was sentenced by to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for trying to burn down the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in 2020. In June 2022, Marty Clark (32) pleaded guilty to depredation against property of the United States. According...
Las Vegas Hells Angels members, prospects face racketeering charges in connection with highway shootout
Eight Hells Angels members and prospects face racketeering charges connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway.
‘I can’t forgive him,’ Las Vegas man charged with security officer’s murder arrested 49 times
The Las Vegas man accused of pushing a downtown hotel security officer, leading to his death, was previously arrested nearly 50 times, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
California man arrested for allegedly planning ‘Las Vegas style’ mass shooting
Police in Chico, California arrested a man who they say threatened to commit a "Las Vegas style" mass shooting with a specific deadline.
‘When Men Murder Women,’ Nevada drops in female homicide victims while domestic violence continues to plague state
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The year 2020 marked the first time in several years that Nevada did not rank among the top 10 U.S. states with the highest rate of female homicide victims, according to the Violence Policy Center. The VPC’s annual study When Men Murder Women, released around Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, […]
sandiegocountynews.com
Former computer employee sentenced for role of identity theft conspiracy
A Georgia man was sentenced in Nevada on Wednesday to 18 months in prison for participating in an identity theft conspiracy, federal prosecutors said. Melvin Orellana of Rome, Georgia, was a computer support employee for a company that provided tax software to return preparation businesses throughout the United States. King...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas Metro Police respond to 4 fentanyl deaths in 36 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As of Monday, Metro police said they responded to six deadly overdoses in the past 36 hours. At least four, they said, were connected to fentanyl. A new video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showcases exactly what officers have encountered when confronted with an individual who is overdosing on the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.
Las Vegas newspaper wants slain reporter's devices returned
A Las Vegas newspaper is demanding that authorities don't review a slain reporter's electronic devices, which were seized by authorities after his death.
KOLO TV Reno
Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
Seaman sues Fiore, City of Las Vegas over hallway altercation, alleged cover-up
Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has filed a lawsuit against fellow councilwoman Michele Fiore and the City of Las Vegas in the aftermath of an incident at City Hall that left Seaman with a broken index finger.
North Las Vegas police strike suspect who appeared to be attempting a break-in
North Las Vegas police said that a suspect in their 20s is now dead after police used their firearms and shot him as he was allegedly attempting to break in a house.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects accused of hitting motorcyclist with stolen SUV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in located suspects who are accused of hitting a motorcyclist Friday morning with a stolen SUV. According to a news release, the hit-and-run crash occurred at about 4:35 a.m. Friday near E....
Convicted felon accused of shooting 5 at Las Vegas party was deported at least 4 times
The man accused of shooting five people at a Las Vegas birthday party was deported from the United States at least four times and previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping a man, court documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Police: Victim was shot following "heated argument" in Dennis Way homicide
On Friday, at approximately 7:23 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 4400 block of Dennis Way. On Saturday, police say the suspect has been taken into custody.
Henderson police: Men charged with murder in beating death of man outside business
Two men are facing charges of open murder in the beating death Friday night of a man outside a Henderson business, police said.
No bail for Las Vegas man accused of 2nd deadly DUI crash
Prentiss Bates, 50, had his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday morning for charges resulting from a crash that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man who has been identified by the Clark County Coroner as Demarr Desean Sims of Las Vegas.
kscopenews.com
Jeff German: A Journalist Found Dead at the Hands of a Politician
On Saturday, September 3, Las Vegas investigative journalist Jeff German was found dead outside of his home. Evidence collected by the police pointed to politician Robert Telles as the murderer. While Telles has since been arrested and denied bail as the investigation continues, many of German’s colleagues, readers, and peers are left in shock, concerned for the future of the freedoms the press hold.
Woman recorded in backseat with public administrator transferred to another county office
The woman accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is in jail facing a murder charge, has left the office for another county department, a spokesman confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.
Metro: Woman fatally shot another woman outside SE valley home
A woman is facing an open murder charge after Metro police said she shot another woman early Friday outside a home in the southeast valley.
Police: Woman in custody for allegedly shooting, killing another woman
The shooting was reported around 7:32 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue.
