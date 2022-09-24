LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As of Monday, Metro police said they responded to six deadly overdoses in the past 36 hours. At least four, they said, were connected to fentanyl. A new video released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showcases exactly what officers have encountered when confronted with an individual who is overdosing on the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO