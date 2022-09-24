ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

South Carolina businesses hiring at fifth fastest rate in the country

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re in search of a job right now South Carolina has plenty of them available. There are more than two job openings for every unemployed South Carolinian in the state and businesses are hiring at the fifth fastest rate in the country while workers are quitting at the fourth highest rate in search of other employment opportunities, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
ECONOMY
getnews.info

HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App

Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
GREENVILLE, SC
Columbia, SC
Business
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
Columbia, SC
Real Estate
Augusta Free Press

South Carolina Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in SC

Discover everything there is to know about South Carolina poker sites in our ultimate guide. Get all the facts and details you need to know about playing online poker in SC, including top bonuses, best operators and the newest legal developments. Despite an absence of local online poker rooms, SC...
GAMBLING
kiss951.com

South Carolina One of the Most Expensive States to Eat Out In

Do you enjoy a home-cooked meal? I know I do. Earlier this year, I made it a goal of mine to cut back on eating out. Not only did I want to save some money, but I also wanted to be able to become a bit healthier. I work out 4-6 days a week and eating out was becoming distracting. It was keeping my body from fully transforming the way I wanted. So, now I balance my eating out and cooking. Sunday-Thursday, I cook. Friday and Saturday, I splurge. Seeing the difference in my body, and also my pockets is really paying off. But, how much money am I really saving by cooking so much?
RESTAURANTS
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Into the light: the electrification of rural South Carolina

Early in the twentieth century, for-profit companies such as Duke Power and South Carolina Electric and Gas brought electricity to populous cities and towns across South Carolina, while rural areas remained in the dark. It was not until the advent of publicly owned electric cooperatives in the 1930s that the South Carolina countryside was gradually introduced to the conveniences of life with electricity. Today, electric cooperatives serve more than a quarter of South Carolina's citizens and more than seventy percent of the state's land area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads

We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
News19 WLTX

South Carolina lottery winner has plans to share the wealth

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she was merely accompanying a friend who was buying a lottery ticket when she ended up being the real winner on a scratch-off she decided to buy. The friend was going to the Garden Spot at 1913 Cedar Lane Road in...
myrtlebeachsc.com

Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina

Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Mashburn Construction selected for Orangeburg's new city hall

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected a new contractor for its new city hall. The developer is Columbia-based company Mashburn Construction. “We primarily decided to go with them because they have extensive experience in renovating older buildings and they have a large presence throughout the Midlands and throughout South Carolina," said city administrator Sidney Evering.
Coastal Observer

Democrat highlights an idea gap in governor’s race

There are several freedoms on Joe Cunningham’s platform in his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, but the one that earned the loudest applause at a stop in Pawleys Island last week was abortion rights. The former congressman from Charleston is trying to become the first Democrat to win statewide office since 2006.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia local news

