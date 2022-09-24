CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer who died in a crash will have a bridge named in her honor less than a year after she passed away. The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Monday to name the Interstate 85 bridge that intersects with W.T. Harris Blvd to the Mia Goodwin Memorial Bridge. The bridge is named in honor of Mia Goodwin, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer who died in a crash in December.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO