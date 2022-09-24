Read full article on original website
Early planning underway for potential new transit hub in Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early planning is underway for a potential new transit hub in Uptown Charlotte. Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) officials presented the idea to city leaders at the Charlotte City Council meeting Monday night. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Fallen CMPD Mia Goodwin honored with memorial bridge. The...
Rent a treehouse or Hobbit home for the night in this North Carolina city
CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Remember that treehouse from your childhood? Or remember the first time you wanted to drink tea in a cozy Hobbit hole? Both of those nostalgic fantasies can become reality in Rowan County, North Carolina. Less than an hour's drive northeast of Charlotte sits the city...
Woman rushed to the hospital on her wedding day gets a special ceremony at NC hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the day most girls dream about as a child, your wedding day. For Ashley Haas, her wedding date was especially meaningful. You see, Haas was set to get married on Aug.15, which is her father's birthday and the anniversary of her grandfather's passing. Novant Health...
Therapeutic horseback riding organization to visit Truist Field Tuesday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding non-profit organization, will be at Truist Field Tuesday night, Sept. 27, at the Charlotte Knights baseball team's Community Corner. "The Charlotte Knights are proud to support awareness campaigns of local non-profits through our Community Corner program," Abbey Miller, Charlotte Knights...
Fallen CMPD Mia Goodwin honored with memorial bridge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An officer who died in a crash will have a bridge named in her honor less than a year after she passed away. The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Monday to name the Interstate 85 bridge that intersects with W.T. Harris Blvd to the Mia Goodwin Memorial Bridge. The bridge is named in honor of Mia Goodwin, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer who died in a crash in December.
'New exciting chapter' | Epicentre renamed Queen City Quarter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Epicentre has a new name: Queen City Quarter. Global Commercial Real Estate Services announced Tuesday it will lead marketing, property management and renovations at the 302,324-square-foot Epicentre mixed-use development in Uptown Charlotte. CBRE said its renovation project will "enhance the visitor experience." The property has...
Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
1 person killed in I-485 south accident
MATTHEWS, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left 1 dead in Matthews, Tuesday morning. Medic confirms one person died in this crash. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. I-485 outer and East John Street is...
Breakaway Charlotte is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Breakaway Music Festival is coming to the zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend, beginning September 30th and going through October 1st. The weekend will be full of exciting music. The musical performances to look forward to include: Kygo, Illenium, Tiësto, Quinn XCII, John...
The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is back in person
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is right around the corner. Here to tell us more about how you can take part is Dan Soto. This event is a special one and highly anticipated. It’s a special event because the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is BACK TOGETHER...
Benefits of B12 Shots
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — B12 injections have become increasingly popular and for good reason... B12 deficiency is widespread. Dr. Jonathan Leake, co-owner of Hydrate Medical, joined Charlotte Today to talk more about B12 and it's benefits. Some of the signs or symptoms that you may be B12 deficient are:. Rapid...
Charlotte YMCA opens new adaptive playground
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Keith Family YMCA unveiled a new adaptive playground on Saturday. The playground, located on Old Mallard Creek Road, includes sensory play pieces, wide ramps for wheelchair access and diverse spaces for children of all abilities to inclusively enjoy. Keith Family YMCA Associate Executive Director, Melissa...
Why are fewer people buying convertibles?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are fewer people buying convertibles?. Sales of traditional drop-tops and roadsters have plummeted in the US to less than 100,000 vehicles annually. That's down from over 300,000 back in 2006. A century ago, nearly all cars were open-aired or convertibles and a hardtop was a...
VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market
CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
Rare Rembrandt drawings on display at North Carolina museum
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After years of anticipation, a collection of rarely exhibited drawings by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn is now on display at the Ackland Art Museum. The Ackland’s newest exhibit, “Drawn to Life: Master Drawings from the Age of Rembrandt in the Peck Collection” includes dozens of 17th and 18th-century drawings by Dutch and Flemish artists, including five sketches by Rembrandt, who died in 1669.
Up, up and away: Carolina BalloonFest set to take flight
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the 47th Carolina BalloonFest is set to take flight Oct. 14-16 in Statesville. In addition to the dozens of hot air balloons that will decorate the skies of Iredell County throughout the weekend, there will be live music, a wine and craft beer garden featuring North Carolina brewers and vintners, and family-friendly activities.
Man dies after skydiving accident in Chester County
CHESTER, S.C. — A man with extensive experience in skydiving died after an accident happened after he jumped from a plane. Skydive! Carolina, a skydiving company with locations in both North and South Carolina, stated that on Saturday a 35-year-old man died during a skydiving jump. The company says...
Tropical Storm Ian Is Now a Hurricane and is Heading Towards Charlotte
Tropical Strom Ian is now a hurricane and is heading towards Charlotte and the Carolinas. Ian is now a category one hurricane. The National Hurricane Center is watching the track of the storm closely. The storm could strengthen and reach category 4 status in the next 24-48 hours according to forecasters.
Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte
A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
