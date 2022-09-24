Read full article on original website
AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
AZFamily
Man threatened to kill fiancé before being shot by Mesa officers, docs say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court documents revealed more about the moment leading up to a man being shot by Mesa police officers earlier in September. Police say it all stemmed from a domestic violence call from a home near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
AZFamily
People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
AZFamily
FBI investigating alleged assault on Southwest airlines flight into Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI confirms it’s looking into a possible assault that may have happened on a Southwest Airlines flight coming into Phoenix on Saturday morning. The Twitter thread has now gone viral, with the original post being retweeted over 30,000 times. It details what happened to one passenger during her flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor where she says a man used his chair to physically harm her. “Historically, that’s a big confrontational area because you have your space and that space is a tray table,” said Kenneth Ramage, a retired commercial airline pilot.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Over One Million Fentanyl Pills Seized; Largest Bust in Phoenix Police’s History
Phoenix police recently seized over one million fentanyl pills in what they are calling it the single largest fentanyl seizure in Phoenix police history. The Phoenix Police Department have arrested two men in the bust that happened on Sept. 21. Authorities say more than 1,000,000 fentanyl pills were seized in...
KOLD-TV
Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect shot, killed by police after throwing rocks at officers: Phoenix PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway, following a shooting involving a police officer. The incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane, which is located south of the intersection of 19th Avenue and Glendale. According to officials at the scene, officers were leaving...
Man run over by train in Phoenix Monday dies from injuries
Police say a man has died from his injuries after he was run over by a train Monday.
AZFamily
Maricopa County attorney warns of brightly-colored fentanyl meant to attract young kids
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leaders are now sounding the alarm saying fentanyl pills are in our community, and some are targeting kids. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell says dealers are trying to get more kids addicted. “People are getting hooked much quicker onto these pills and using them differently. People are injecting it, ingesting it,” she said. Nowadays, more fentanyl pills come in bright colors. “I’ve seen them with my own eyes in cases where we’ve made arrests.”
AZFamily
Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman accused of human smuggling after undocumented immigrants were found at home, police say
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the El Mirage Police Department say they have arrested a person in connection with human smuggling. According to a statement released on Sept. 24, officers received a report of a person being held for ransom at a home near the intersection of El Mirage Road and Thunderbird Road on the night of Sept. 23.
AZFamily
Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
2 People Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash on 35th Avenue and Sweetwater Avenue that left the driver and passenger of a motorcycle dead. The crash happened at 6:21 p.m. on September 23, that [..]
AZFamily
DPS identifies Phoenix man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-17
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left two others hospitalized. DPS officials say Major Raines, 55, died at the scene after the SUV he was riding in rolled off the eastbound I-10 to the southbound I-17 ramp Saturday morning. Another passenger, a 49-year-old man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered
Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms
PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested earlier this month for straw purchasing firearms intended for Mexico, authorities said. From September 2020 until June 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Aguilera purchased at least 82 firearms from Arizona gun stores. One of the weapons was found as a murder weapon of...
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian struck, critically injured by hit-and-run driver in downtown Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a collision near 3rd Street and McDowell that happened during the early-morning hours of Sept. 24. Sgt. Brian Bower stated, "An adult male victim was struck by an unknown vehicle while in the roadway. The vehicle drove away from the area and no description for follow up was provided."
fox10phoenix.com
Police release body camera video showing deadly shooting in Phoenix
The incident, which involved a man with a samurai sword, happened on Sept. 10. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Aaron Baughman, died from his injuries at a hospital.
