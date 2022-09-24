ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
AZFamily

El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested

New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department says officers shot and killed a man Saturday night after he threw rocks at them. Police say officers were crossing 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when they heard something hitting their car. Officers pulled over, got out of the car, and told the man to stop throwing the rocks. He refused to stop and that is when the shooting happened. Police say 34-year-old Ali Osman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

FBI investigating alleged assault on Southwest airlines flight into Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The FBI confirms it’s looking into a possible assault that may have happened on a Southwest Airlines flight coming into Phoenix on Saturday morning. The Twitter thread has now gone viral, with the original post being retweeted over 30,000 times. It details what happened to one passenger during her flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor where she says a man used his chair to physically harm her. “Historically, that’s a big confrontational area because you have your space and that space is a tray table,” said Kenneth Ramage, a retired commercial airline pilot.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect shot, killed by police after throwing rocks at officers: Phoenix PD

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway, following a shooting involving a police officer. The incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane, which is located south of the intersection of 19th Avenue and Glendale. According to officials at the scene, officers were leaving...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
AZFamily

Maricopa County attorney warns of brightly-colored fentanyl meant to attract young kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leaders are now sounding the alarm saying fentanyl pills are in our community, and some are targeting kids. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell says dealers are trying to get more kids addicted. “People are getting hooked much quicker onto these pills and using them differently. People are injecting it, ingesting it,” she said. Nowadays, more fentanyl pills come in bright colors. “I’ve seen them with my own eyes in cases where we’ve made arrests.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man found dead in Glendale; police confirm stabbing was self-inflicted

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale police have announced a reported stabbing that happened Saturday night was self-inflicted. Officers responded to a call that a man had been stabbed near 87th Avenue and Cardinals Way on Saturday around 11 p.m. The man who reported the stabbing was the victim’s son, saying he found his 54-year-old dad with a stab wound in his house. When officers showed up, they found a man lying in the kitchen with a knife next to him.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Valley man was killed, dismembered over unpaid debt, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping, murdering, and dismembering a 28-year-old man over an unpaid debt. John Cole, 45, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Antoine Smith sometime within the last week. Smith was reported missing on Sept. 19 and investigators quickly began...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DPS identifies Phoenix man who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators have identified the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday that left two others hospitalized. DPS officials say Major Raines, 55, died at the scene after the SUV he was riding in rolled off the eastbound I-10 to the southbound I-17 ramp Saturday morning. Another passenger, a 49-year-old man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered

Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy